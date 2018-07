Have your say

A man has died in a one-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The 53-year-old was driving on the A947 near Banff at around 8.30pm on Sunday when the car left the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services were sent to the crash close to King Edward church but the man died at the scene.

READ MORE: A96 crash: Tributes paid to three Scots among five killed

No-one else was injured.

The A947 was closed while police investigated the scene but has since reopened.