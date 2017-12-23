Man charged over attack on celebrity chef Nick Nairn

A man has been arrested after an attack on the celebrity chef Nick Nairn.

Police Scotland said that a 35-year-old had been charged with assault following an incident in Union Street, Aberdeen, in the early hours of Friday, 22 December.

Mr Nairn, who became Scotland’s youngest chef to win a Michelin star in 1991, had earlier been at an event at his nearby Cook School premises in the city.

Constable Alan Gordon, from the North East Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “I would like to thank all those who have already come forward and urge anyone else who has information to get in touch on telephone number 101.”

