Last ship built in Aberdeen set to complete farewell voyage

The last ship built in Aberdeen is scheduled to complete her final voyage this month.

The RMS St Helena will be decommissioned after she arrives in South Africa on 15 February.

Until last year, the ship had been the only regular way to reach British-ruled St Helena for passengers who spent nearly a week at sea after departure from the South African city of Cape Town.

The vessel’s route for the last three decades is being phased out because a South African airline started a weekly commercial flight in October after the delayed opening of an airport on the volcanic island, and flights could become more frequent if there is demand.

The RMS St Helena was the last one built by Hall Russell and Company before the firm’s closure in 1992.