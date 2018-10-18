Interior work begins on ‘world-class’ Teca

The development of The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) has reached another key milestone, as work begins on the interior fit-out of the £333 million venue.

It comes as architect Keppie Design released new computer-generated images of the building’s 12,500-capacity main arena and its restaurant.

Teca, which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council and Henry Boot Developments (HBD), will provide a “world-class facility” close to Aberdeen International Airport. The venue is being constructed by Robertson Group, due for completion in 2019, and is expected to contribute an additional 4.5 million visitors and some £113m of visitor spend.

It should also create up to 352 full-time-equivalent permanent positions within the first ten years of operating.

Teca will replace the AECC (Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre).

Nick Harris, director of HBD in Scotland, said: “These new images of the arena and restaurant are an exciting glimpse into how the facility will look when it opens.

“Work is continuing to progress on schedule, with finishing touches currently being made to the roof, and it’s amazing to think that in just a few short months, interior spaces like these will really be taking shape.”

AECC and Teca managing director Nick Waight said: “It’s fantastic to see Teca coming to life in these new images, with the recent launch of the Teca brand we are able to excite our existing and potential clients with new marketing collateral and our website.

“The project is all coming together, with less than a year to go we can finally see Aberdeen’s transformational new venue taking shape.”