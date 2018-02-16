Buddy the budgie returns home after clifftop rescue

Buddy the Budgie has returned home after being rescued from an Aberdeenshire clifftop.

The lost bird was found by a walker between Whitehills and Banff on Monday with the budgie walking up her arm when approached.

Buddy is now at home with his owner in Banff.PIC: Contributed.

The woman was then able to put Buddy in her rucksack and take him to safety.

An online appeal was launched to get Buddy home with the little blue bird pictured on the dashboard of his rescuer’s car.

The SSPCA was then notified with Buddy, who escaped out an open window, now reunited with his “tearful” owner.

Animal rescue officer Christine Forbes said, “The caller was able to catch the friendly budgie very easily as he walked up her arm.

“She was then able to place him inside her rucksack, which allowed her to transport him to safety. She gave our animal helpline a call on her way back home and I was able to meet them both at her house.

“He received some TLC overnight before his tearful, and extremely relieved, owner called our animal helpline after seeing an online appeal. Buddy is now happily back home where he belongs.”