Arrest made over indecent assault in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested over an alleged indecent assault in Aberdeen.

A woman was on George Street, near St Andrew Street, at around 12.45am on Saturday when she was allegedly attacked.

Police Scotland said they have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “I would like to thank those who have assisted with our inquiries so far, in particular witnesses who came forward as a result of our appeal at the weekend.

“There are still a number of people we would like to speak to so I appeal once again for anyone who was in the area that night and has yet to speak to police to please get in touch.”