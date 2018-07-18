Aberdeen Airport strike averted after pay deal

Have your say

A strike at Aberdeen Airport has been averted after workers accepted a new pay offer.

Unite confirmed industrial action planned for Friday and two days in August had been cancelled after a 3 per cent pay increase was accepted by 96 per cent of members.

The union had been campaigning for parity with workers at Glasgow International Airport, also owned AGS Airports.

Regional coordinating officer Tommy Campbell said: “Unite is pleased that the dispute with Aberdeen International Airport has now been resolved with all prospective industrial action now being cancelled.

“The company rightly recognised that our members deserved 3 per cent, which was parity with fellow workers at Glasgow airport, returning to the negotiating table with an offer which is acceptable to Unite members.

“As a result, there will be no needless disruption to the airport’s operations and the wider public.

“It is a credit to our union stewards that Unite members supported their position throughout the process leading to a settlement acceptable to all.”

A statement from Aberdeen International Airport said: “Following further discussions on pay Aberdeen International Airport can confirm that Unite have accepted the final proposal from the company.

“We are in a position to confirm that the industrial action proposed by members of the union has been cancelled as a result, ensuring that there will be no disruption to our business partners and passengers.”

The two parties had been locked in discussions for several days, with a 2.8 per cent pay offer rejected on Tuesday.