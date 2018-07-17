Aberdeen airport could shut during strike action

Aberdeen airport could shut over three days due to strike action, after a latest pay deal was rejected.

Unite members did not accept a 2.8 per cent pay rise, with the union still looking for a 3 per cent increase to bring wages level with staff at Glasgow International Airport.

Both are owned by the same company, AGS Airports.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said a closure would be the “worst case scenario” but stressed they remained “optimistic” of reaching an agreement.

Around 170 members are set to take to the picket line on Friday, Thursday August 2 and Thursday August 16.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Tommy Campbell said: “The latest pitiful effort by Aberdeen International Airport to end this dispute has been overwhelmingly rejected by Unite members.

“The management seem more intent on causing widespread disruption to their operations - and the public - on the basis of not being prepared to give our members the same pay award as the workforce at Glasgow International Airport, which is owned by the same parent company.

“The workers and the public at large will be baffled as to why airport management are refusing to pay an extra 0.2 per cent to end this dispute today and in doing so will cause more financial harm and damage to their reputation.

“Unite remain open to further discussions with a view to resolving the dispute if the company start to behave responsibly, if they do not, then our members will have no option but to proceed with industrial action.”

The prospective action will involve workers in security and airfield operations, airside services, firefighters, operations officers and passenger service agents.

Members voted to strike earlier this month, with 88 per cent of workers rejecting a previous pay offer.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “Talks with staff representatives concluded in a positive place on Monday following a much improved offer and we are extremely disappointed to have had our latest pay proposal rejected.

“We are in ongoing discussion with Unite and remain optimistic that we will resolve matters without any impact on operations at the airport.”