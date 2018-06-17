14-year-old boy dies suddenly after falling ill in Aberdeenshire

A 14-year-old boy has died suddenly after falling ill in an Aberdeenshire town

Emergency services were called to the School Brae area of Portlethen at around 11pm on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Sadly, and despite the best efforts of passers-by and the emergency services, the 14-year-old died a short time later. Next of kin are aware.”

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy’s family as this extremely tragic and sad time.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“As part of our inquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered. I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out.”