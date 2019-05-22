First mass produced TV set, sold 1946-1947

20 wonderful inventions you probably didn’t know were Scottish

For such a wee country, Scotland has made a huge contribution to the advancement of the modern world, not just in science and engineering but also in art and design.

Here are 20 exciting inventions that you may or may not know originated in Scotland. Main picture: Everyone knows a Scot invented Television (Wikimedia)

Apprentice baker, Sir Alexander Grant, is credited with inventing our favourite tea dunker. Originally from Forres, Sir Grant moved to Edinburgh in 1887 where he became assistant to biscuit-maker Robert McVitie.

1. Digestive Biscuits

Apprentice baker, Sir Alexander Grant, is credited with inventing our favourite tea dunker. Originally from Forres, Sir Grant moved to Edinburgh in 1887 where he became assistant to biscuit-maker Robert McVitie.
LearningLark\Wikimedia
Buy a Photo
The first recorded instance of artificial refrigeration was unveiled by physicist and chemist William Cullen at Glasgow University in 1748.

2. The Refrigerator

The first recorded instance of artificial refrigeration was unveiled by physicist and chemist William Cullen at Glasgow University in 1748.
Public Domain Pictures.net
Buy a Photo
Dundee born Williamina Fleming, who has the coolest backstory ever, worked at the Harvard College Observatory discovering hundreds of stars and most famously the Horsehead Nebula.

3. The Horsehead Nebula

Dundee born Williamina Fleming, who has the coolest backstory ever, worked at the Harvard College Observatory discovering hundreds of stars and most famously the Horsehead Nebula.
Ken Crawford
Buy a Photo
James Braid was a Scottish surgeon from Portmoak, in Kinross-shire, and is regarded as the first genuine 'hypnotherapist'. Braid first experimented with hypnotherapy on his wife, a friend, and a servant.

4. Hypnotherapy

James Braid was a Scottish surgeon from Portmoak, in Kinross-shire, and is regarded as the first genuine 'hypnotherapist'. Braid first experimented with hypnotherapy on his wife, a friend, and a servant.
Lawrencedwolf\WikiCom
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5