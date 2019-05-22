19 wonderful inventions you probably didn’t know were Scottish
For such a wee country, Scotland has made a huge contribution to the advancement of the modern world, not just in science and engineering but also in art and design.
Here are 19 exciting inventions that you may or may not know originated in Scotland. Main picture: Everyone knows a Scot invented Television (Wikimedia)
1. Digestive Biscuits
Apprentice baker, Sir Alexander Grant, is credited with inventing our favourite tea dunker. Originally from Forres, Sir Grant moved to Edinburgh in 1887 where he became assistant to biscuit-maker Robert McVitie.
James Braid was a Scottish surgeon from Portmoak, in Kinross-shire, and is regarded as the first genuine 'hypnotherapist'. Braid first experimented with hypnotherapy on his wife, a friend, and a servant.