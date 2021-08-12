Camping chairs are that bit of kit you don’t really think you need – until you buy one, and realise quite how comfortable and handy they are.

The most comfortable camping chairs for 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you’re cooking up a storm by your tent,sitting around the campfireor just chilling out outdoors, a set of camping chairs are well worth investing in for your next holiday under canvas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re heading on a weekend wild camping adventure, portable, lightweight camping stools will be easier to take with you.

You’ll also find double sofa-style chairs for two, mini chairs for kids and even super-squishy reclining chairs available for anyone after a bit of luxury. If you do want to carry a chair for any reasonable distance, we recommend choosing a model weighing around 1kg.

Whatever model you pick, check that your new camping chair is sturdy, foldable and easy to store when not in use.

We’d recommend choosing a chair made with water-resistant material such as rip-stop nylon, and we suggest looking for solid aluminium or steel legs. If you want to use your new chairs with a camping table, make sure you check what height you need first.

Many portable camping chairs tend to be low to the ground – if you’d find that a struggle to get in and out of, shop for a model that’s as tall as the chairs you find comfortable at home.

Kampa Tub Chair Kampa Tub Chair £27.99 best budget-friendly small chair Bucket-style chairs are a great choice if you don’t want to feel weighed down by bulky camping kit, and are ideal for quick camping overnighters as well as for day trips and festivals. Kampa’s Tub isn’t super lightweight at 3.9kg, but it’s easy to carry and to unfold for an instant comfy seat wherever you are. The padding is great, and stands out for comfort when compared to some of the other pocket-friendly chairs we’ve tested out. Five cheerful colourways are available, and a mini version is on sale for little campers if you fancy matching. Buy now

Helinox Chair Zero Helinox Chair Zero £109.99 a lightweight chair After a portable mini chair for lightweight adventures? Look no further than the Helinox Zero. This clever design weighs just 490g and packs down small enough to fit in a water bottle pocket or into a small rucksack. It may be super compact, but the Zero still feels very strong and solid – it’s made with ripstop polyester and aluminium poles, and can support up to 120kg. The chair is also surprisingly comfortable even though it’s so low to the ground, and hugs your back nicely. Pricy, but we’d argue it’s worth the splurge if you’re often exploring off the beaten track. Buy now

Trespass Oversized Moon chair Trespass Oversized Moon chair £54.95 moon chair Ever heard of a moon chair? These round, cushioned designs are as comfy and inviting as they look. They translate well as folding camping chairs, and our top pick if you want to go for a portable moon is Trespass’s Oversized Moon. A durable steel frame takes up to 120kg and a thick, padded circular cushion is lovely for lounging around in. Ideal for longer family camping holidays where you want a comfy seat waiting for you each evening. This is a versatile pick, too – the good-looking Moon is also brilliant set up for chilling out in the garden all summer long. Buy now

Vango Hampton chair Vango Hampton chair £74.00 Big and beautiful is the name of the game with this oversized chair, which is a good choice for anyone on the heavier side who finds traditional camping chairs restrictive or flimsy. The sturdy steel frame of the Vango Hampton can comfortably hold up to 140Kg, is easy to get in and out of, can be reclined and is the right height for most camping dining tables, too. We like the arms, which are slim but comfortable to rest on, the comfortable padded back panels and the good-quality carry bag. A great choice for campervans, or for anyone who camps for weeks at a time. Buy now

Hi Gear Sloan Stool Hi Gear Sloan Stool £10.00 Camping stools won’t win any prizes for comfort, but they are by far the most portable and lightest way to take a chair with you on fast-paced adventures such as wild camping or bike packing, or on trips where you need to pack your gear into a remote place, such as fishing. This simple stool folds out into a sturdy rectangular seat and takes weight very well. Unlike other stools we tested, we found the material used for the seat to be tough, wipe-clean and quick to dry, making this our top choice if you’re in the market for a stool rather than a chair. Buy now