Whether you've a small flat, or find yourself sharing a household with multiple others, there are many reasons why you may wish to chose appliances with small footprints in favour of their full-size counterparts.

You will not realise what a useful and space-saving piece of equipment the FoodSaver is until you try it, and only then will you wonder how you lived without it.

If space in the fridge or freezer is tight, vacuuming your food can make a huge difference.

Simply, popping food into the zipper and bags and using the little vacuum to remove the air flattens the bag, protects the food and helps to keep it fresher and tastier for longer either in the fridge or the freezer; even a cut avocado can hold for over 24 hours without a change.

You can even save money as there is less food waste and the plastic zipper bags are reusable.