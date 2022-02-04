Mark the historic Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II with these collectibles

Queen’s platinum jubilee 2022 memorabilia

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This month marks 70 years since our reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, first became queen. She is the first British monarch to reach such a milestone.

The Platinum Jubilee officially falls on 6 February but celebrations marking the historic event will be held throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend.

While Saturday 6 February technically marks the date that the Queen ascended to the throne, it also is the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, and therefore is known as a date the Queen does not wish to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the Platinum Jubilee will take place on Friday 3 June, 2022, much like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, with the summer month additionally offering a better chance of good weather.

Will there be an extra bank holiday?

Brits will indeed enjoy an extra bank holiday in 2022 in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was announced in 2021 by the Government that 2022 would see an extra bank holiday, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

A tweet from the official Royal Family Twitter account said: “The extended bank holiday weekend will see public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.”

What events will be taking place?

Thursday 2 June

The Queen’s birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will take place, featuring over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians coming together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Starting at Buckingham Palace, the parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guards Palace, joined by members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

The parade will end with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen and the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Trooping the Colour will be broadcast live, but if you’re looking to catch the event in person, tickets were made available to apply for on the week commencing 17 January 2022. You can apply via the Army website.

Also on Thursday 2 June, the UK’s long standing tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations with the lighting of beacons will take place to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Friday 3 June

A service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, with further details and events to be announced.

Saturday 4 June

The Queen, accompanied by members of the royal family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Also on Saturday is the “Platinum Party at the Palace”. The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace, which will bring together some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment to celebrate the Queen’s seven decade reign.

Sunday 5 June

Every year since the idea was launched in 2009, The Big Jubilee Lunch has encouraged communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a bit better, in the spirit of fun and friendship.

In 2022, the Big Jubilee Lunch will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

What commemorative memorabilia is there?

Numerous products have been created to commemorate the historic event.

We’ve rounded up some of the top items that are available to buy right now, so you can mark the occasion and remember this momentous year. Perfect for the ardent monarchist in your life.

For even more great items for all occasions, be sure to keep an eye on our Recommended section which is updated daily with all the best buys, not just for home and garden ware, also technology, as well as lifestyle and fashion and beauty.

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 Celebration Sovereign The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 Celebration Sovereign £675.00 Exclusive coin 5/5 A special edition of The Sovereign – the ‘coin of the monarch’ - this coin will be struck on 6 February 2022, exactly 70 years from the day Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne. Just 1,200 Celebration Sovereigns will be issued for the occasion so if you buy one you will have a very unique and limited edition item. It features a rare deviation from the St George and the dragon design, and the coin’s Royal Arms reverse design was created by the heraldic artist Timothy Noad. The obverse features the fifth definitive coinage portrait of The Queen by Jody Clark. Contained in the box is a signed certificate confirming the coin’s exclusivity. Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Sovereign Set Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Sovereign Set £1800.00 Unique item 4/5 Mark a historic event with year-dated Bullion Sovereigns for The Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee years. The 2002 Sovereign features a Royal Arms design on the reverse, which was created by the artist Timothy Noad. The 2012 Sovereign features an alternative St George and the dragon reverse design by Paul Day. The 2022 Sovereign features a Royal Arms reverse design created by the artist Timothy Noad. Just 499 sets are available so owning this will give you a truly unique piece of history. Buy now

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Mug Queen's Platinum Jubilee Mug £15.00 Afternoon tea 4.5/5 The commemorative piece has been crafted in the UK from fine bone china, and has been embellished with the glimmering gold-tone crests of both the royal family and our British emporium. Perfect to enjoy a celebratory cup of tea on the day. Not suitable for dishwasher use or microwave use. Holds 200ml. Buy now

Small Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag Small Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag £25.00 Every day use 4.5/5 This limited edition shopper bag has been printed with an elegant graphic of a crown alongside the Royal Cypher. This accessory allows you to carry a small piece of history along with you in your day-to-day life. It’s made from 65% recycled cotton and 35% cotton. It has twin top handles and a magnetic fastening to keep all your belongings safe, and it can be wiped clean. Dimensions: H27cm x W28cm x D15.5cm approximately. Buy now

Large Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag Large Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag £30.00 5/5 This is another limited edition shopper bag has also been printed with an elegant graphic of a crown alongside the Royal Cypher. The bag, which can be used again and again for many years to come, proudly states that it is ‘celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II’. It’s made from 65% recycled cotton and 35% cotton. It has twin top handles and a magnetic fastening to keep all your belongings safe, and it can be wiped clean. Dimensions: H33cm x W41cm x D18cm approximately. Buy now

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin £7.00 Jubilee history 4/5 Get yourself a piece of history in more ways than one with this special coin, which is the first time the Royal Mint have celebrated a royal event on a UK 50p coin. The coin features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen, and there’s a bold, graphical celebration by the design agency Osborne Ross on the reverse of the coin. You’ll also be able to look back over The Queen’s previous jubilee celebrations in the accompanying booklet too. Struck to Brilliant Uncirculated standard, which is a finer finish than circulating coins. It’s available to pre-order now and will be shipping within 3 weeks. Buy now

The Times Queen Elizabeth II: A portrait of her 70-year reign The Times Queen Elizabeth II: A portrait of her 70-year reign £14.99 History book 4.5/5 Published to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this detailed profile features essays, articles and full-colour images drawn from The Times archives. It documents Queen Elizabeth’s time from her time as a young princess to an internationally admired head of state. Discover insights and memories, and see a changing society reflected in reporting from throughout the 70-year reign of Britain’s longest serving monarch. Buy now

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Portrait Plate Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Portrait Plate £13.99 Decorative plate 4.5/5 This official decorative plate has been made to celebrate the Queen’s historic reign. The design is inspired by The Queen in her relaxed daytime appearances. She’s dressed in pale blue suit and wearing the intricate and delicate Pearl Trefoil brooch. The plate is made of ceramic and has a silverish-white finish and comes with cardboard stand for presentation. It measures 20cm. Buy now