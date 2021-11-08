Popular games console PlayStation 5 was near impossible to purchase last Christmas - but now Argos and other retailers are announcing restocks in time for Christmas 2021

PS5 stock UK: where to buy the PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas 2021

PS5 stock continues to frustrate gamers a year after the latest Sony PlayStation was officially launched.

The popular gaming console was in high demand last Christmas, just weeks after it was released to the UK market.

Despite a swell of interest and prospective buyers, availability was limited among retailers online and in store.

Here’s a look at why the PS5 has been so hard to get hold of, which social media channels to follow and current stock levels.

Why has the PS5 been so hard to purchase?

National World’s gaming expert Alex Nelson assesses the current PS5 stock issues.

He said: “A technology war is being waged between people making bots to snatch highly desirable items like the PS5 and specialists trying to prevent them.

“These bots, known as scalper bots, continuously monitor websites for products that are limited in stock.

“The moment they become available, the bot has the user’s payment details ready to go, to secure the items within milliseconds, making it near impossible for a human to compete.

“Many are then sold on with the intention of turning a profit via sites such as eBay, costing considerably more than their original price. The practice is not illegal, but while the issue is not new, it is gaining more awareness.

“As long as there is increased demand for the consoles, there is likely to be bots snatching them up.”

Where will have PS5 stock next?

Social media platforms have been awash with rumours of PS5 stock becoming available and when ahead of release.

Twitter account @PS5StockAlertUK has nearly 200,000 followers and has been regularly providing updates.

This week it predicted Game would have PlayStation 5 stock - though it proved to be only for a matter of hours.

At 9.59am on November it announced Game had stock of the PS5 console, PS5 digital console and PS5 bundles.

Then at 3.59pm later that same day, it posted: "GAME now out of stock! Until next time. Probably 2-3 weeks time. Let's see what's in store for us on Black Friday."

Current PS5 stock checks across UK retailers

As of 1pm on Friday 5 November 2021:

Game - Game is showing PS5 consoles OUT OF STOCK on its website.

Argos - Also OUT OF STOCK with the message: “Sorry, PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable. We’re working hard to make this available as soon as possible.”

Smyths - Retailer Smyths is also OUT OF STOCK, stating: “Out of Stock. Expected in stock: TBC 2021”.

Currys - There are no PS5 consoles listed among Currys stock list - OUT OF STOCK.

John Lewis - PS5 console and digital edition are both OUT OF STOCK at John Lewis.

We will keep this page updated so please check back for the latest stock availability for PS5 consoles.

