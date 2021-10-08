The Schitt’s Creek Monopoly game has officially been released and is available for pre-sale

The news was announced on the official Schitt’s Creek Twitter and Instagram pages yesterday evening which immediately led to excited viewers asking if the board game can be bought in the UK.

The answer is yes, however, the game does ship from the U.S.

At the moment, it is available to pre-order and it is estimated that it will ship from November 2021.

It costs $39.99, which is £29.39.

Here’s where you can buy the Monopoly game, along with other Schitt’s Creek products available now - perfect as a present for lovers of the Rose Family in your life.

Schitt's Creek Monopoly Schitt's Creek Monopoly £29.39 Fans of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series can now now join the Rose family on their adventures. You can buy, sell, and trade popular locations from the show, including The Rosebud Motel, Bob’s Garage, Herb Ertlinger Winery and more. The game is suitable for two to six players, aged 14 and up. Buy now

Moira Disgruntled Pelican Enamel Pin Moira Disgruntled Pelican Enamel Pin £9.49 Every Schitt’s Creek character is a gold mine for priceless one-liners but no one delivers them better than the family matriarch herself, Moira Rose. This pin has been created in tribute to one of her best quotes from Season 3, episode 1 when she accidentally sees David with a one night stand. This is a great and fun product which is sure to have an fan laughing. Buy now

Schitt’s Creek David Rose Keyring Schitt's Creek TV Show David Rose £10.90 If you love David Rose then you will love this keyring which features one of the character’s best quotes. It’s made of stainless steel, highly polished, will not rust, and is very durable. There are two other designs to choose from as well, all featuring classic David Rose quotes. A perfect treat for yourself, or a great Christmas gift for friends and family who have been glued to all six seasons of Schitt’s Creek. Buy now

Schitt‘s Creek Colouring Book Schitt‘s Creek Colouring Book £6.04 This unique colouring book is filled with lots of famous quotes from all of the Rose family. The designs are separately printed on different pages so you can remove each one from the book when you’ve added a splash of colour and frame it for a fun picture on your wall. A perfect pastime activity for all fans of Schitt’s Creek. Buy now