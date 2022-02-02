Scottish singer-songwriter and musician Lewis Capaldi has announced a headline tour for this year that will be kicking off later this year

Lewis Capaldi

The ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker will perform at Cardiff Bay’s Alexandra Head on Wednesday 20 July, followed by a show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday 11 August and two dates at London’s 02 on Thursday 1 September and Friday 2 September.

Tickets for the Scarborough performance, as well as the Thursday London performance and the Friday London performance are on sale now.

Tickets for the Cardiff performance will go on sale will go on general sale on Friday 4 February at 10am.

Lewis Capaldi is set to play all of his beloved hits and emotive power ballads like ‘Before You Go, Bruises’ and ‘Hold me While You Wait’ as well more fan favourites.

If you want a ticket to any of the gigs then you’ll need to act fast as the two-time BRIT Award winner has previously sold out venues across the globe and it’s expected that these eagerly anticipated performances will also sell out.

The headline gigs come after Lewis will play at various festivals earlier in the summer. He will perform at Parklife festival in June.

You can buy tickets for Parklife, which will take place at Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 11 and 12, now.

This is followed by an appearance at the Isle of Wight festival in Newport days later. Tickets for the Isle of Wight festival, which takes place between June 16 and 19, are available to buy now.

He will then have a short break before heading off to Lancashire on 28 June to perform at the Lytham Festival at the The Proms Arena. Once there, he will play several dates until early July. You can buy tickets for Lytham Festival now.

Fans final chance to see him before he embarks on his solo gigs will be when he returns to his hometown to play at TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in early July. Tickets for TRNSMT Festival are available to buy right now.

The performances follow 25 year old Lewis’ amazing success with this debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020.

It broke the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for any solo artist and still holds the record for the most streamed week one debut album.

‘Someone You Loved’ became the best-selling single of 2019 and remains the fifth most-streamed song on Spotify with 2.2 billion streams.

The singing superstar is expected to release his second album later this year.

Lovers of Lewis’ music will be very happy to see him return to the stage after he announced in March last year that he would be postponing performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a lengthy Instagram post, which was his last on social media, he wrote “I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them. I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was.

“Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album.

“For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you.

“I hate the thought of letting anyone down, especially after the year we’ve just had but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand.