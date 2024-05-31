The exterior of the Pink House, which is a colourful renovation in Fife.The exterior of the Pink House, which is a colourful renovation in Fife.
The exterior of the Pink House, which is a colourful renovation in Fife.

Revealed: the Home of the Year contenders from East Scotland (gallery)

By Sarah Devine
Published 30th May 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 12:56 BST

It’s the penultimate week in the search for Scotland’s Home of the Year as judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell visit three would-be finalists from the East.

This week, the judges must choose between a colourful villa in Fife, a North Berwick new build overlooking the Firth of Forth and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.

Vying for the last place in next week’s grand final, the judges must decide who gets their vote between The Pink House, Sea View or Coldwater.

The East episode airs on Monday, 3 June on BBC One Scotland between 8.30pm and 9.00pm.

The dwelling is home to Heather, Brian and their two daughters, Rosie and Olive.

1. The Pink House, Fife

The dwelling is home to Heather, Brian and their two daughters, Rosie and Olive. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Photo Sales
Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family.

2. The Pink House, Fife

Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Photo Sales
She has transformed the interior with paint and clever upcycling techniques. Throughout the four-bedroomed property the theme is childhood and nostalgia.

3. The Pink House, Fife

She has transformed the interior with paint and clever upcycling techniques. Throughout the four-bedroomed property the theme is childhood and nostalgia. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Photo Sales
Furniture choices are mostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room.

4. The Pink House, Fife

Furniture choices are mostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FifeScotlandLinlithgowNorth BerwickHome of the YearProperties