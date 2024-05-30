Look inside the latest properties set to appear in Scotland's Home of the Year

This week, the judges must choose between a colourful villa in Fife, a North Berwick new build overlooking the Firth of Forth and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.
Vying for the last place in next week’s grand final, the judges must decide who gets their vote between The Pink House, Sea View or Coldwater.
The East episode airs on Monday, 3 June on BBC One Scotland between 8.30pm and 9.00pm.
1. The Pink House, Fife
The dwelling is home to Heather, Brian and their two
daughters, Rosie and Olive. Photo: Kirsty Anderson
2. The Pink House, Fife
Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live
there with her family. Photo: Kirsty Anderson
3. The Pink House, Fife
She has transformed the interior with paint and clever upcycling techniques.
Throughout the four-bedroomed property the theme is childhood and nostalgia. Photo: Kirsty Anderson
4. The Pink House, Fife
Furniture choices are mostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every
room. Photo: Kirsty Anderson