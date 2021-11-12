Glasgow singing sensation Gerry Cinnamon has announced a second outdoor gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park for his 2022 tour

Gerry Cinnamon announces second Hampden Glasgow show: ticket details

Gerry Cinnamon has confirmed a second outdoor Scottish date for his 2022 tour.

The popular Glaswegian singer-songwriter is set to tour the UK in June and July 2022, and has added a follow-up date to his gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

In addition to playing on Saturday 16 July 2022 - a gig that has limited ticket availability - he will also play Hampden on Sunday 17 July 2022 at 9pm.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.

The homecoming gigs are likely to be a stand-out of a UK-wide tour for the troubadour.

Where is Hampden Park?

Hampden Park - commonly known as Hampden - is a football stadium located in the South of Glasgow, almost three miles from the city centre. It is the national stadium of football in Scotland, and has a 51,866 capacity.

Does Hampden Park have disabled access?

As per the Hampden Park website:

“Wheelchair users and spectators with accessibility requirements entering the Stadium can access ramps or lifts at the following locations:

William Hill (Main) Stand - Two ramps make their way from the ground level access to the main reception and are situated either side of the main entrance.

A lift is situated to the left (west) of the main entrance with a call button linked to reception. A member of staff will attend to assist.

Trackside or front of stand access will be via the roadway ramps situated at the south east and south west corners.

Lift access is available to all areas within the north, east and west stands.”

Who is Gerry Cinnamon?

Gerry Cinnamon (born Gerry Crosbie) achieved prominence on the Glaswegian acoustic music scene. His lyrics are known to be both socially conscious and introspective, and he developed a grass roots following in his home city.

His style is blues-inspired, and he released his debut track Kampfire Vampire in 2015 to acclaim. In 2016, he won the Best Live Act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

His debut album, Erratic Cinematic was released in 2017, reaching number 17 in the UK album chart. That year he won the Great Scot Award for entertainment.

Erratic Cinematic

He released his sophomore album The Bonny in 2020, cementing his reputation as one of the foremost singer-songwriters on the British music scene. It reached number 1 in the UK albums charts, with the hit singles Canter and Where We’re Going proving a stand-out.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to play Gerry Cinnamon is doing four huge outdoor and stadium shows in June and July 2022.

Gerry Cinnamon's 2022 tour will also stage gigs at:

3 June - Nottingham, Victoria Embankment

4 June - Swansea, Singleton Park

5 June - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

14 June - Killarney, INEC Arena

15 June - Cork, Musgrave Park

19 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

16 July - Glasgow, Hampden Park

17 July - Glasgow, Hampden Park *newly announced

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster