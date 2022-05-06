Best wooden garden furniture: rustic, modern, and heavy options

A well-made piece of wooden garden furniture can really set off a garden or green space, offering functionality as well as providing an architectural foil to foliage and flowers.

Wooden furniture tends to be strong, comfortable to recline upon and – providing you choose something that has been made from sustainable sources – is the more environmentally friendly option than plastic or metal.

Best wooden furniture at a glance:

How to look after wooden outdoor furniture

Wooden furniture is long-lasting and won’t corrode like metal or stain like plastic but it will need a bit of TLC from time to time to keep it looking smart.

A yearly scrub with soapy water (followed by a good rinse) will help remove algae and grime and keep it looking smart.

Teak furniture will tend to take on a silvery weathered look after a few seasons exposed to the elements – in which case give it a rub down with a specialist cleaner and apply teak oil if you prefer a more pristine look.

We’ve been lounging around on some of the finest wooden garden furniture currently on the market.

Here’s ten great wooden furniture pieces to please your patio and adorn your lawn

Rowlinson Round Wooden Picnic Table 6.5ft Rowlinson Round Wooden Picnic Table 6.5ft best picnic table 3.5/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions 720(H) x 1200/2000(Ø)mm Material Wood Weight 62kg PROS: Space saving design. Good value CONS: Quite heavy For social alfresco dining, you’ll want to install one of these on your patio or lawn. This sturdy piece comfortably seats eight people, with the 6ft diameter table providing plenty of table space to spread out your wares. It’s made from sustainably sourced, FSC-certified wood with a rustic natural grain finish, pressure treated for weather protection to provide picnicking pleasure for years to come. The table needs a bit of assembly to get it up and running, so enlist a friend to help. £309.99 Buy now

Moreton Tray Table Moreton Tray Table small table 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: H55 x W55 x D45cm Crafted in Spruce PROS: Stylish design CONS: Limited table-top capacity This stylish spruce tray table looks just as slick hosting pot plants as it does a platter of drinks for garden imbibing. The modern black paint job gives this table extra weatherproof protection, and the removable slotted tray sporting cut-out handles for easy transportation. Rubber stoppers on the feet of the stand helps keep things secure, and the assembly folds down flat for easy storage. £95.00 Buy now

Sloane & Sons Westminster 4 Seater Flat Arm Bench Sloane & Sons Westminster 4 Seater Flat Arm Bench large bench 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Width 180 cm x Height 92 cm x Depth 65 cm Materials: teak hardwood PROS: Solid design. CONS: Quite heavy to manoeuvre We’ve seen plenty of MPs napping on actual Westminster benches and we can attest that this namesake is just as comfortable to recline on. It’s a solid, traditional style bench crafted from sustainable teak hardwood that will comfortably fit four folk. We especially like the wide, flat arms which provide the perfect perch for a cup of tea or maybe even a glass of something stronger. £349.00 Buy now

Business & Pleasure Co - The Tommy Chair Business & Pleasure Co - The Tommy Chair wooden deck chair 5/5 KEY SPECS: Material: canvas, hardwood Dimensions: H86xW66xD76cm PROS: Lightweight and stylish CONS: Bit spendy - but worth it There are deck chairs, and there are deck chairs - and this is the latter. Available in five striking colourways (we love the chinoiserie), this delectable deck chair offers three separate reclining positions, so you can gradually sink from upright, sun-drenched reading to slightly sun-drunk slumber as the day wears on. Sturdily built but light, it comes with padded handles to enable you to carry it around easily. The headrest is padded, adding to the superlative comfort, and there’s a zippable pocket at the back so you can sling your sunscreen in there for ease of access. Perfect. £249.00 Buy now

Honolulu 6 Seater Dining Bench Set Honolulu 6 Seater Dining Bench Set table and chairs set 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Table: H 75cm x W 89cm x L 150cm Bench: H 89.5cm x W 64cm x L 120cm Chair: H 89.5cm x W 60cm x D 64cm Materials: Acacia wood PROS: Elegant modern design CONS: The bench-style seats may not be to everyone’s liking Say ‘aloha’ to this beautifully designed, 6 seater bench, perfect for family-sized, outdoor entertaining. The set consists of one large, stable table that comes with a central cut-out-hole to accept your parasol of choice. The accompanying benches and chairs (two of each) have upholstered seat pads for added comfort. This set is made from FSC-certified acacia and comes with a 1 year guarantee. £549.00 Buy now

Forest Garden Double sleeper Wooden Natural timber Bench Forest Garden Double sleeper Wooden Natural timber Bench sleeper bench 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Width: 350mm x Height 450mm Weight 30kg PROS: Solid and chunky CONS: May require cushions to aid prolonged sitting Create an old-school gym vibe on your patio or garden with this solid sleeper bench. It’s a sturdy, stable number, made from pressure-treated softwood with enough room to seat four friends. For extra comfort, the timber has been smooth-planed for a splinter free finish and comes with a 15 year, rot-free guarantee. A great seating solution to slot into small spaces, ideal for BBQ-based entertaining or Platinum Jubilee garden parties. £140.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Kettler RHS Chelsea Bistro Garden Table and Chairs Set Kettler RHS Chelsea Bistro Garden Table and Chairs Set bistro set 5/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Table: H74 x Dia.70cm, Chair: H85 x W56 x D48cm Materials: FSC-certified eucalyptus wood, polyester seating PROS: Beautifully made CONS: Quite pricey Pretend you’re in a Chelsea show garden by elegantly supping a cuppa at this curvaceous , RHS endorsed bistro set. It’s crafted from weather-resistant, FSC-certified eucalyptus with a coat of teak oil giving it extra protection against the elements. Both the table and chairs fold down for easy, space-saving storage in your garage or shed, and each chair bears an elegantly etched RHS logo to show off to your gardening friends. The table will need a spot of assembly before use, so have your tool box on standby. £409.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Sun Lounger Steamer Chair With Cushion Sun Lounger Steamer Chair With Cushion sun lounger 4/5 KEY SPECS: Materials acacia wood Dimensions: Open dimensions – 140cm x 90cm x 55cm (Height X Width X Depth) PROS: Stylish. Modern design CONS: Not the easiest to move This is a beautiful, extremely comfortable sun lounger that’s perfect for a spot of sun worshipping (finger crossed!). With a lovely grey cushion atop sturdy acacia wood, it’s supportive yet comfy, and reclines easily. While in the past we’ve found wood sun loungers crack and perish swiftly, the high oil content in the acacia and the canny design means this one is certain to last season after season. All you need to add now is a great book and a tasty drink. £169.99 Buy now

John Lewis Deck Chair John Lewis Deck Chair deck chair frame 4/5 PROS: light, cheap, fully customisable CONS: Sling is extra Evoke memories of bracing British beach holidays and sand-blasted sandwiches by kicking back in this styling deckchair. It’s made from FSC-certified eucalyptus wood and folds down in classic deck chair fashion for easy storage. It’s also nice and light so it’s easy to manoeuvre it into sunny spots of the garden. Just be aware that this is a frame only, so you’ll need to hop on over to the sling section and select your preferred design. Sling prices start at £10. £39.00 Buy now