Best metal garden furniture: from round metal tables to benches
Products at a glance
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Metal is an ideal garden furniture material: hardwearing, weather-resistant and great-looking, it can be dressed up with cushions, colours and accessories to make dreamy places to sit, eat and lounge all summer.
Best metal garden furniture at a glance:
- Best iron garden bench: Sunflower Yellow Metal Garden Bench, £245
- Best stylish al fresco dining table: Geometric Tiled Dining Table, £675
- Most comfortable, affordable dining set: B&Q Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set, £280
- Best stylish bistro set: Home Source Mosaic Bistro Set Outdoor Patio Garden Furniture Table and 2 Chairs, £149.99
- Best aluminium dining table: Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set, £1499
- Best round 6-seater: Berkeley Round 6 - Person 132Cm Long Dining Set with Cushions and Umbrella, £1199
- Best metal bench: Rattan Glider Bench, £142
- Best metal garden chair: Wallace Metal Garden Chair with Arms, £350
- Best sun lounger: Hurghada Sun Lounger, £97
- Best metal lounge set: Cabruna Grey Rope Aluminium 4-Seater Garden Set, £577
Which metal is the best material for garden furniture?
There are three primary metals used for creating metal garden furniture, each with it’s own pros and cons.
Iron
Pros
Cast iron and worgarden furniture is chic, stylish, and perennially fashionable. A durable, ultra-strong material, you can leave it outside - if it is powder-coated, it will be weatherproof.
Cons
Wrought and cast iron is heavy! Although you can leave it outside easily, that may be a necessity - as they’re difficult to move and store. They’ll rust in the elements if not power-coated.
Iron can be cold and uncomfortable.
Steel
Pros
Another sturdy material, steel benefits from being lighter than cast iron. Stainless steel is rustproof.
Cons
Steel chairs and tables can get hot when the sun is out - you’ll need cushions to sit on it comfortably. Again, you’ll need powder-coated steel if you want it to be weather proof.
Aluminium
Pros
Lighter than its iron or steel counterparts, aluminium is quite the impressive material: rust-resistant, durable, affordable, and easy to look after. Powder-coated aluminium is resistant to UV light and rustproof. Can be powder-coated in a range of attractive colours and finishes.
Cons
Cheap, un-treated aluminium is white-hot to the touch when it’s sunny.
Aluminium wins the prizes for cheapest, most durable, longest-latest metal for garden furniture, but cast iron is so stylish and will stay in fashion year after year, it would be our choice if you’re furnishing a garden for a home you’re planning on staying put at for quite some time.
What metal garden furniture should I choose?
Before you invest in a metal garden furniture set, think about your home’s particular needs and how much space you have. If you only have a small terrace, balcony or patio, a small bistro set, garden bench or statement chair might be best.
If you’re lucky enough to have a big garden, you might prefer to invest in a four-seater, six-seater, eight-seater or even 10-seater dining set. Many of these will come ready with tables, parasols, chairs and cushions, so you’ll have everything you need with one purchase.
READ MORE GARDEN FURNITURE COVERAGE:
We’ve rounded up the best metal garden furniture, including a range of prices, styles and colours, so that whatever the look of your home and garden, and whatever your budget, you’ll find metal garden furniture that you’ll fall in love with here.
Best metal garden furniture UK 2022
Sunflower Yellow Metal Garden Bench
Key Specs: Material: Iron Size: H98cm x W124cm x D46cm
Pros: Can stay outside year-round; Jaunty yellow colour scheme; 20s style
Cons: You’ll need to assemble it yourself
To inject some colour into a small space, opt for this sunflower yellow metal bench from trendy online brand Rockett St George.
Its iron frame, 20s-style peacock backrest and curved armrests are stylish and on-trend, while its bright canary hue is sure to pep up any small patio, terrace or garden.
Team with eye-catching cushions and outdoor rugs for a Pinterest-perfect vibe.
If it’s too bright for you, it’s also available in black for a timeless look.
Geometric Tiled Dining Table
Key Specs: Materials: black iron frame with Seville marble mosaic table top, acacia legs
Size: Total: H 76 x W 180 x D 90cm
Pros: Looks fabulous; Spacious; Durable
Cons: Seats need to be bought separately
Assembly required: partial
This is just stunning, managing the neat trick of a being a neutral, natural style table, sympathetic to bucolic surroundings, AND a contemporary, modern design.
Yes, it’s more mixed materials than strictly speaking metal, but the back iron frame will last, and it allows you to comfortably sit six large chairs around the table. Chic and superb.
B&Q Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set
Key Specs: Material: Table: Glass and steel Cushion: Polyester
Size: Table: (L)900mm x (W)900mm x (H)720mm Chair: (H)880mm x (D)540mm x (W)700mm
Pros: Inexpensive; Comfortable; All-in-one set; Plush cushions
Cons: Hard work to assemble
For a really comfortable outdoor dining set that comes with everything you’ll need without costing a fortune, go for the Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set from trusty British brand B&Q.
The set comes with a table, a parasol, four chairs and matching cushions, providing everything you’ll ever need for lovely summer meals outdoors.
The cushions are even reversible, a nice touch when you feel like switching up your look.
Sunflower Mosaic Bistro Set Outdoor Patio Garden Furniture Table and 2 Chairs
Key Specs: Material: Metal
Size: Size (H) 71cm (Diam) 61cm
Pros: Gorgeous; Easy to move; Perfect for coffee in the sun
Cons: Not waterproof
If you only have space for a bistro set on your small terrace, make it this stylish one from Home Source.
The set includes two wrought iron metal seats and a stylish round table, with the timeless mosaic design elevating this set above standard bistro sets. The chairs also fold away, perfect for small spaces.
Best Deals Available{{/hasItems}} {{#items}}
Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set
Key Specs: Table: 75cm H x 100cm W x 170cm L, Chairs: 100cm H x 85cm W x 63.5cm D
Pros: Sophisticated outdoor dining looks; Reclining chairs
Cons: Some self assembly required
Kettler has combined aluminium with teak and glass – two more materials that match aluminium’s year-round durability – in this stylish outdoor dining set.
For a little under £1,500 you get six chairs and a dining table which, at 170cm x 100cm, can comfortably accommodate six people for all but the most extravagant banquets.
For an extra touch of comfort the chairs each have multiple reclining positions and teak arm rests, sourced from sustainably managed forests.
The powder-coated dark grey aluminium frames are slimline and stylish, with textile sling fabric for the chairs seats and backs providing flexibility, and a teak-effect glass table top to match the arm rests.
Wayfair Berkeley Round 6-Person 132Cm Long Dining Set with Cushions and Umbrella
Key Specs: Material: Cast aluminium
Size: Table: 75cm H x 132cm W x 132cm L Chair: 90cm H x 63cm W x 54cm D
Pros: Elegant; Understated; Parasol can be tilted; Comfortable
Cons: Wayfair’s delivery service is not the most flexible
There’s nothing like a round table to really get the conversation flowing, and this Berkeley round table set from homeware giant Wayfair.
It comes with a table, parasol, chairs and six cushions, and is made from rust-resistant cast aluminium for easy maintenance.
We love the classic criss-cross design, stylish grey colour and relaxed, curved shape of the armchairs.
Rattan Glider Bench
Key Specs: Materials: power-coated metal frame, rattan weave seats
Size: 90cm H x 120cm W x 76cm D
Pros: Comfortable for elder sitters; Gentle swing motion
Cons: Requires at-home assembly
Assembly required: yes
This easy-to-assemble swing bench would look equally at home under a shady tree in your garden or on small porch if you have limited outdoor space.
The powder-coated metal frame is crafted to withstand the elements, while the swing is gentle - to lull yourself in slow, steady sways.
The polyrattan seat and backing is gentle on sore backs and makes for comfy sitting - this is a good option for those of us who aren’t as young as we once were.
Wallace Metal Garden Chair with Arms
Best for: Outdoor lounging
Key Specs: Material: Micro-perforated metal
Size: 63.5 x H 69.5 x D 64.5cm
Pros: Very comfortable; Light; Easy to move
Cons: Low slung seat is difficult for those with mobility concerns
Relaxing in the sun is the dreamiest part about having outside space, so treat yourself to a lounging chair as well as a more formal dining set.
We love this Wallace Metal Garden Chair with armrests, which looks as good as it feels.
Made with micro-perforated metal with an epoxy finish, this is a low-maintenance but highly stylish, understated design that will add style points to your garden.
There’s also a matching low garden table if you’re keen to add to your collection.
Hurghada Sun Lounger
Key Specs: Size: Height49cm x Width51cm x Depth174cm
Pros: Stylish yet affordable; Folds away when not in use
Cons: No wheels
Assembly required: yes
Trendy furniture designers love the challenge of making a new sun lounger, and aluminium is often their preferred choice of material for its ability to be crafted into sleek, modern shapes.
But such high design can come at an extortionate price. So to see a lounger that marries functionality with classy, contemporary looks for under £100 makes us sit up and take notice.
The lounger can not only be adjusted to five recline positions, but it can also be folded away for space-saving storage.
The epoxy treated aluminium and plastic-coated canvas are both hard wearing and comfortable, and it comes in a choice of cool colours.
If you’re someone who chases the sun around the garden all day then you might curse the lack of wheels for easy movement, but for catching rays without feeling guilty about the cost, this is money well spent.
Cabruna Grey Rope Aluminium 4-Seater Garden Set
Key Specs: Material: Aluminium and polyester
Size: 2-seater sofa size: W 121 x D 70 x H 67.5 cm 1-seater chair size: W 64 x D 70 x H 67.5 cm Coffee table size: W 97 x D 60 x H 33.5 cm
Pros: Good value for money; Attractive; Comfortable
Cons: Takes up a fair amount of space
Assembly required: yes
Metal may not instantly sound like the lounging kind of material, but this ultra-chic furniture set from Cherry Tree furniture is there to prove that misconception wrong.
Made with an aluminium frame and polyester rope and cushions, the set comes with a two-seater sofa, two one-seater chairs and a coffee table, representing great value for money.
It’s a good-looking, comfortable set for lounging, eating, relaxing and drinking, and it’s easy to keep clean too.