Garden tables are the hub of an outdoor space: the place you gather on summer evenings for meals and laughter, or simply wile away the hours with a good book and a drink

Best garden tables: 4 seaters, round, folding, metal, cheap and luxury

As the winter rolls around into spring, and the warmer weather makes way for days spent in outdoor spaces, you may be looking at upgrading or replacing your garden furniture. A great garden table can transform a space, making opportunities to sit outside in warmer weather and enjoy hosting people in your garden or patio space.

Not all garden tables are created equal, however, and you’ll need to research the right table for your space.

Take into consideration material and design as well as shape and size – many tables, although weatherproofed, aren’t as good as others when it comes to bearing the brunt of the weather all year round.

Indeed, ask yourself whether this is a table you’ll be keeping outside through the down seasons, or one that will just be wheeled out when the sun is shining.

How to choose the right garden table

Our collective passion for outdoor spaces, and in particular outdoor dining, came to the fore throughout the first lockdown - outdoor furniture sold like the proverbial hot cakes.

With much of the UK bathed in perfect sunny weather, for those of us lucky enough to have outdoor space, we headed into our gardens and started using them as extensions of our homes.

Before investing in a new garden table, ask yourself what you’ll be using it for – tables that are perfect for dining, for example, may take up too much space to have outside when you’re not using them.

Smaller, lower side tables work as perfect companions to loungers, and if eating outside isn’t really your thing but you’d like to make use of your garden to drink a morning cup of coffee, smaller, cheaper bistro sets may be to your liking.

Whatever table you choose, there are many options out there, so it’s worth measuring up before you invest.

The best garden tables UK 2022

Woodside Postwick Mosaic Garden Table Woodside Postwick Mosaic Garden Table best value metal bistro option 4/5 Dimensions: Table Size (H) 71cm (Diam) 61cm Chairs Size (H) 89.5cm (W) 48cm (D) 37cm Assembly required: Yes Available in blue and red colourways This hand-crafted mosaic bistro table not only looks the part but is an affordable option, with two folding chairs included. Choose from two options - the table and chairs are available in both blue or terracotta colours, adding a hint of the Mediterranean to your backyard. The table itself is a good height, providing the perfect space for coffee outdoors, and the folding chairs make it a discreet and convenient option space wiser. A good value option. £139.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Dudena 3-piece garden set in Acacia Wood Dudena 3-piece garden set in Acacia Wood best value wooden set 4/5 Dimensions: W70cm x H75cm x D70cm Tabletop: Source-controlled acacia, legs: oiled teak Assembly required: yes Colours: Green eucalyptus, White, Black, Terracotta, Prussian Blue If the metal option above isn’t quite to your liking, then this attractive wooden option is our best-value wooden twin set – again with folding chairs and an impressive five different colours to choose from. (It’s seen here in the soothing eucalyptus green) We really fancy the ‘on-trend’ colour options, and think that this is a table that could fit into most outdoor spaces easily. £120.00 Buy now

Dakota Silsden Steel Dining Table Dakota Silsden Steel Dining Table strength and durability 3/5 Dimensions: H72cm x L150cm x D90cm Materials: acacia and power coated steel Assembly required: partial assembly required Weather resistant With a weather resistant solid wood construction and premium rust-resistant metal for the legs, this is a great option if you’re looking for something to stand the test of time and be as durable in its use. We liked the fact it’s easy to put up too – its ships partially constructed and although it takes up a fair bit of space, it could fit into most gardens quite easily and is sturdy enough to have a number of different uses if required. £219.99 Buy now

Scaramanga Blue Vintage Folding Table Scaramanga Blue Vintage Folding Table design 4/5 Dimensions: L150cm x D60cm x H75cm Materials: hard-wearing teak hardwood and metal folding legs We think this is attractive enough to have indoors or outside, but if you do choose to put it outside, its weathered look and durable tropical hardwood surface means its ready for pretty much anything the elements can throw at it. They’ve been repurposed from disused wood and the tables themselves have had a prior life before being perfectly restored and improved. We also liked the robust metal legs – a great fit for any vintage-inspired outside space. *It’s worth noting that each table’s imperfections: dents, scratches, old paint, signs of historic and recent restoration and holes to the top of the table do not affect the structural integrity of the table £265.00 Buy now

Trewithian Table and Bench Set Trewithian Table and Bench Set premium option 3.5/5 Dimensions: H72cm x W140cm x D34cm Materials: teak and aluminium Weatherproof Assembly required: no For those of use who’d like a bench set rather than a traditional table and chairs, this is a great option, albeit at the higher end of the pricing spectrum. Slatted teak is constructed over an aluminium band, achieving a contemporary appearance suited to modern patios and urban spaces. We liked the fact that its fully weatherproof, so can be left outside all year long. A word of warning however – be aware that the benches do not slot under the table itself, so although it’s a great option if you’re significantly limited on space you may want to cast your eye elsewhere. £1100.00 Buy now

Ikea TÄRNÖ folding table Ikea TÄRNÖ folding table balconies 3/5 Dimensions: 55x54cm or 100x54cm Assembly required: yes Not all of us have the space for luxurious dining areas outside, and if you’re limited on room, you may want to have a closer look at this super-affordable, easy to store option from Ikea, the TÄRNÖ. A wooden table-top is available with either black or white legs – its classic style and shape will fit in to most spaces and we thought this would be the ideal accessory to add adaptability to balconies. £ Buy now

Gorka Teak Coffee Table Gorka Teak Coffee Table premium side table 4/5 Dimensions: W120cm x H33cm x D64cm Materials: teak and galvanised steel Assembly required: partial assembly required If low seating and floor cushions in your garden is your thing, this small, low coffee table option from Gorka, available on La Redoute, is just the accessory to accompany your chill zone, and is our best garden side table option. It’s not the cheapest, but it’s of a premium design, is generously sized for a side table and is supported by strong galvanised steel legs. It’s also a fully responsible product, using wood comes from forests that are well managed from an environmental, social and economic perspective. £ Buy now