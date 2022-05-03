Best garden tables: 4 seaters, round, folding, metal, cheap and luxury
Products at a glance
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As the winter rolls around into spring, and the warmer weather makes way for days spent in outdoor spaces, you may be looking at upgrading or replacing your garden furniture. A great garden table can transform a space, making opportunities to sit outside in warmer weather and enjoy hosting people in your garden or patio space.
Not all garden tables are created equal, however, and you’ll need to research the right table for your space.
Take into consideration material and design as well as shape and size – many tables, although weatherproofed, aren’t as good as others when it comes to bearing the brunt of the weather all year round.
Indeed, ask yourself whether this is a table you’ll be keeping outside through the down seasons, or one that will just be wheeled out when the sun is shining.
Best Garden Tables at a glance:
- Best value metal bistro garden table: Woodside Mosaic Bistro Table Set, £139.99
- Best value wooden set: Dudena 3-piece garden set in Acacia Wood, £120
- Best for strength and durability: Dakota Silsden Steel Dining Table, £219.99
- Best for design: Scaramanga Blue Vintage Folding Table, £265
- Best luxury garden table: Trewithian Table and Bench Set, £1100
- Best for balconies: TÄRNÖ Table, £19
- Best coffee table: Gorka Teak Coffee Table, £675
- Best round table: Gardenesque Wooden Bistro Table and Chairs Set, £499.99
How to choose the right garden table
Our collective passion for outdoor spaces, and in particular outdoor dining, came to the fore throughout the first lockdown - outdoor furniture sold like the proverbial hot cakes.
With much of the UK bathed in perfect sunny weather, for those of us lucky enough to have outdoor space, we headed into our gardens and started using them as extensions of our homes.
Before investing in a new garden table, ask yourself what you’ll be using it for – tables that are perfect for dining, for example, may take up too much space to have outside when you’re not using them.
Smaller, lower side tables work as perfect companions to loungers, and if eating outside isn’t really your thing but you’d like to make use of your garden to drink a morning cup of coffee, smaller, cheaper bistro sets may be to your liking.
Whatever table you choose, there are many options out there, so it’s worth measuring up before you invest.
Read more garden furniture coverage:
The best garden tables UK 2022
Woodside Postwick Mosaic Garden Table
Dimensions: Table Size (H) 71cm (Diam) 61cm
Chairs Size (H) 89.5cm (W) 48cm (D) 37cm
Assembly required: Yes
Available in blue and red colourways
This hand-crafted mosaic bistro table not only looks the part but is an affordable option, with two folding chairs included.
Choose from two options - the table and chairs are available in both blue or terracotta colours, adding a hint of the Mediterranean to your backyard.
The table itself is a good height, providing the perfect space for coffee outdoors, and the folding chairs make it a discreet and convenient option space wiser. A good value option.
Best Deals Available{{/hasItems}} {{#items}}
Dudena 3-piece garden set in Acacia Wood
Dimensions: W70cm x H75cm x D70cm
Tabletop: Source-controlled acacia, legs: oiled teak
Assembly required: yes
Colours: Green eucalyptus, White, Black, Terracotta, Prussian Blue
If the metal option above isn’t quite to your liking, then this attractive wooden option is our best-value wooden twin set – again with folding chairs and an impressive five different colours to choose from. (It’s seen here in the soothing eucalyptus green)
We really fancy the ‘on-trend’ colour options, and think that this is a table that could fit into most outdoor spaces easily.
Dakota Silsden Steel Dining Table
Dimensions: H72cm x L150cm x D90cm
Materials: acacia and power coated steel
Assembly required: partial assembly required
Weather resistant
With a weather resistant solid wood construction and premium rust-resistant metal for the legs, this is a great option if you’re looking for something to stand the test of time and be as durable in its use.
We liked the fact it’s easy to put up too – its ships partially constructed and although it takes up a fair bit of space, it could fit into most gardens quite easily and is sturdy enough to have a number of different uses if required.
Scaramanga Blue Vintage Folding Table
Dimensions: L150cm x D60cm x H75cm
Materials: hard-wearing teak hardwood and metal folding legs
We think this is attractive enough to have indoors or outside, but if you do choose to put it outside, its weathered look and durable tropical hardwood surface means its ready for pretty much anything the elements can throw at it.
They’ve been repurposed from disused wood and the tables themselves have had a prior life before being perfectly restored and improved.
We also liked the robust metal legs – a great fit for any vintage-inspired outside space.
*It’s worth noting that each table’s imperfections: dents, scratches, old paint, signs of historic and recent restoration and holes to the top of the table do not affect the structural integrity of the table
Trewithian Table and Bench Set
Dimensions: H72cm x W140cm x D34cm
Materials: teak and aluminium
Weatherproof
Assembly required: no
For those of use who’d like a bench set rather than a traditional table and chairs, this is a great option, albeit at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.
Slatted teak is constructed over an aluminium band, achieving a contemporary appearance suited to modern patios and urban spaces.
We liked the fact that its fully weatherproof, so can be left outside all year long.
A word of warning however – be aware that the benches do not slot under the table itself, so although it’s a great option if you’re significantly limited on space you may want to cast your eye elsewhere.
Ikea TÄRNÖ folding table
Dimensions: 55x54cm or 100x54cm
Assembly required: yes
Not all of us have the space for luxurious dining areas outside, and if you’re limited on room, you may want to have a closer look at this super-affordable, easy to store option from Ikea, the TÄRNÖ.
A wooden table-top is available with either black or white legs – its classic style and shape will fit in to most spaces and we thought this would be the ideal accessory to add adaptability to balconies.
Gorka Teak Coffee Table
Dimensions: W120cm x H33cm x D64cm
Materials: teak and galvanised steel
Assembly required: partial assembly required
If low seating and floor cushions in your garden is your thing, this small, low coffee table option from Gorka, available on La Redoute, is just the accessory to accompany your chill zone, and is our best garden side table option.
It’s not the cheapest, but it’s of a premium design, is generously sized for a side table and is supported by strong galvanised steel legs.
It’s also a fully responsible product, using wood comes from forests that are well managed from an environmental, social and economic perspective.
Gardenesque Wooden Bistro Table and Chairs Set
Dimensions: 100cm74cm100cm
Assembly required: partial assembly required
The traditional circular garden table hasn’t yet featured in our list, but we loved this option from Gardenesque. It’s gorgeous and integrates perfectly into any style of garden.
Fully wooden in design and construction and made out of robust and sturdy Eucalyptus wood that that stands out for its attractive appearance and grain.
We think it’s got a great look and is a piece of natural design that would complement any large garden or expansive patio space.