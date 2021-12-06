Everyone arriving in the UK from abroad now needs to take at least one PCR test – a key change as a result of the new Omicron variant. We look at home testing - is it the easiest, cheapest option?

Day 2 PCR test at home: is it safe to take a day 2 test at home

Mandatory PCR testing upon arriving in the UK came into force at 4am on November 30 2021.

Any travellers returning to the UK need to take a PCR test before the end of day two of arrival. Lateral flow devices will no longer be accepted, and they must self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

While many people chose to take a test at the airport, directly after they’ve arrived, this option can often end up more expensive than choosing to test at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it safe to complete a PCR test at home?

Simply put - yes, provided:

you ensure you use a government approved provider

book the PCR test ahead of travel

factor in that PCR tests at home can only be done Monday to Friday

follow the company instructions to the letter

However, PCR testing is a flooded, controversial market where some companies do not advertise prices transparently. Your first concern is to ensure that you use a firm on the UK Government’s approved list. All firms listed in this article are government approved.

You’re not allowed to use the free NHS tests for travel purposes. You have to pay for any required tests when you return to the UK.

Ahead of booking travel, it is worth considering the cost of the PCR tests - it can significantly add to the total of your travel costs, particularly if you are travelling as a family and have children over 11. It is worth shopping around for a cheaper (but reliable) test - some suppliers charge in excess of £100 for a travel test.

Who can I book home testing kits through?

As aforementioned, the market is flooded for home testing kits, and they are not all created equal. The following listed are UK government approved companies that our testers have had positive experiences with. Prices sited are for vaccinated travellers (non-vaccinated travellers have to pay more).

Remember: you need to book your PCR day 2 test BEFORE you travel.

You will then have to fill in a passenger locator form online, any time in the 48 hours before you arrive in the UK.

It will ask for a booking reference to prove you’ve booked the necessary testing package for your destination.

Project Screen

Mandatory PCR Day 2 Covid-19 Test: £64.

Results received within 24 hours of the test being received by the lab.

Test is sent to your home via DPD next day delivery from Monday to Sunday - can be returned via any RoyalMail post box.

Boots

Day 2 and Day 2 & 8 (PCR) COVID-19 Post-Travel At-Home Testing Service: £68

Results received within 24-48 hours of test received by lab.

Test is sent to your home via RoyalMail two day dispatch the day after the order is place - can not arrive on a Monday. Can be returned via any RoyalMail post box.

ExpressTest

At home Day 2 Covid Test: £69

Results received by 10pm the next day after test received. Can be returned via any RoyalMail post box.

Testing on site at arrival at an airport