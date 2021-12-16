BA has launched its January sale early, with discounted flights to the US and across Europe, for 2022

British Airways January sale: BA launches huge sale with discounted flights/holidays to over 100 destinations

BA has announced their January sale, and they’re a delight to anyone with wanderlust.

Flights are ex. London, to a number of exciting destinations. This is British Airways’ largest sale of the year, offering huge savings on flights and holidays to more than 100 destinations.

Savings are available via britishairways.com from now until 25 January 2022.

British Airways Destinations on sale

Return flights from London Heathrow to New York from £326

Return flights from London Heathrow to San Francisco from £345

Return flights from London Heathrow to Dubai from £299

Return flights from London Heathrow to the Bahamas from £559

Travellers wanting to travel to Europe in luxury have the option to do so with Club Europe (short-haul business class) return flights to destinations such as Pisa from £172, Valencia from £176 and Venice from £181.

To book, visit https://www.britishairways.com/sale

Travel to the USA

British Airways Holidays on sale

British Airways Holidays is offering seven-night holiday packages (flight and hotel) from just £199pp to European destinations including Malaga, Mallorca, Corfu and the Algarve.

Two-night city breaks, including Prague, Budapest and Venice are available from £119pp.

To book, visit https://www.britishairways.com/en-gb/destinations/holiday-types/all-inclusive-holidays

Further information on the January sale can be found at https://www.britishairways.com/sale.

Is it safe for book travel in 2022?

British Airways Book with Confidence policy offers fee-free changes, or a voucher exchange, for bookings made during the January sale, as long as their initial travel dates are before the 31 August 2022.

That means you can book in the knowledge that you can change your flights or holiday should further Covid restrictions come into place. However, you will not get a refund unless the holiday itself can not be fulfilled - in which case you will receive a full refund back within 14 days, according to British Airways.

The airline continues to incorporate protective measures on the ground and in the sky to keep customers safe.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “We’ve had lots of ups and downs over the last two years and, from the patterns we’ve seen in website traffic, we know that our customers are eager to make up for lost time in 2022.

This is our biggest sale of the year with the widest range of destinations and travel dates, so whether it’s a dream holiday or a reunion with loved ones, there’s something for everyone. We are here to help people get back to the travel they know and love.”

What are the entry requirements for UK visitors?

All travellers will now be required to take a Covid pre-departure test before arriving in the UK.

Anyone travelling from countries not on the red list will have to take the test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination status.

If they test positive, they will not be allowed to travel.

The measure comes amid warnings that the time between infection and infectiousness could be shorter with the new strain.

People arriving from countries on the red list of travel restrictions will need to quarantine in hotels for 10 days and take two Covid tests.

Visit www.britishairways.com for full offer details including terms, conditions, dates and destinations.

Selected routes and dates apply, please visit www.ba.com/ for further information.