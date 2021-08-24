That time of year has come: start getting your child ready for back to school with the academic equipment they need to succeed

All the best scientific calculators for back to school

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If they are taking GCSE or A-level maths, or subjects such as trigonometry, physics, chemistry, and engineering, they will need a scientific calculator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scientific calculators perform the same functions as their standard electronic calculator equivalents, but they also have myriad other features available.

They are designed to help you calculate science, engineering, and mathematics problems, thanks to the extra buttons they have - they’re far more useful than the calculator feature on your child’s phone, for example, so don’t think that will suffice.

You don’t need to have the fanciest model in order to pass your class, but a well chosen scientific calculator will assist with exams.

If you’re also looking for more gadgets to help your children with their study, check out our guide to best laptops, best tablet computers and best bluetooth earbuds.

Casio FX-83GTX Calculator Casio FX-83GTX Calculator £9.99 This calculator features a clearer display, simpler menus a faster processor, 14 additional functions and is available in multiple colours. With a large textbook display, mathematical expressions such as roots and fractions appear as they would within a textbook making it easier to use and understand for pupils. This is an upgraded version of the calculator which includes several new features including ratio, advanced statistics and a digit separator so this will have everything your child needs for the new mathematical challenges. Available in black, blue, grey and pink. Was £17.99, now £9.99 Buy now

Casio Advanced Scientific Calculator FX-991EX Casio Advanced Scientific Calculator FX-991EX £21.99 This is an advanced calculator which is allowed in every exam where a scientific calculator can be used. With 550 functions including spreadsheet calculations for the first time on a calculator this is a must for all classes.T his calculator is for use in the new core AS and A-Level examinations and is also deal for use when studying for GCSEs and above. The calculator has 550 functions including a spreadsheet function that allows the user to carry out basic spreadsheet calculations for the first time on a scientific calculator. It features solar powered with battery backup, so it’s ideal for exam environments and your children never have to worry about a battery running out when it matters the most. Was £29.99, now £21.99 Buy now

Ryman Scientific Calculator Pink Ryman Scientific Calculator Pink £4.99 This scientific calculator is the perfect choice for those on a budget as it’s now less than £5, proving you don’t have to spend a lot to get all your school essentials sorted. With 224 functions this calculator is ideal for use in school exams and is suitable from Key stage 3 onwards. Great value for money this Ryman scientific calculator is solar powered with a battery backup. This calculator is fun and vibrant in a bold pink colour so great for coordinating with the rest of your child’s stationery. Was £9.99, now £4.99 Buy now

Helect 2-Line Engineering Scientific Calculator Helect 2-Line Engineering Scientific Calculator £9.97 This is a professional grade scientific calculator with 240 scientific functions. It easily handles one and two variable statistical calculations, three angle modes, and scientific/engineering notation modes so it can tackle anything your child may need to work out. It has a 12-digit widescreen HD display and the two-line display shows inputs and results at the same time. Buy now

RENUS 2-Line Engineering Scientific Calculator RENUS 2-Line Engineering Scientific Calculator £8.99 This is an advanced scientific calculator with two-line display, 240 functions, a large screen and a replay function. It’s ideal for professional and student use in mathematics, science, algebra, trigonometry, statistics, engineering, chemistry and physics. All steps are clearly stated in the user manual too. Powered by two AAA batteries (included) Buy now