AO.com has started its Black Friday sales, with over 1000 products slashed in price ahead of Christmas time

Best AO.com Black Friday Deals for 2021

We’ve surveyed the sales to find the best deals so you can buy in confidence.

Why is it worth buying with AO.Com?

The market is saturated for savings during Black Friday, with major retailers such as Currys, Amazon, and Argos all vying to win custom by slashing prices.

While good deals can be found at many different retailers, we’re impressed with AO.com for offering a price match promise.

In their words, “We’ll price match any item we sell and it’s delivery against any other retailer – we’ll even match discount codes and those all-important sales periods.”

The price match promise is in place during Black Friday, making AO.com one of the more retailers to buy from. Considering last year Currys had issues both honouring it’s orders, and with it’s page continually crashing during the sales period, AO.com reputation for reliability is a boon.

Do you have to pay for AO.com delivery?

AO.com offer free delivery, though it will usually take a few days. If you want next-day delivery, it is £30, while two-day delivery is £20, and three-day delivery is £10.

A few of our favourite deals at a glance:

Top five tips for shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Set that budget: With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it.

Compare product prices: If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices.

Consider how you are paying: Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to.

Know your consumer rights: The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time.

Look at the big picture: Do you really need that item, or do you just want it? Will you use it regularly enough to warrant the asking price? Could you easily get by without it or make do with what you have already? Ask yourself the tough questions and be honest.

The best AO.com deals: in detail

LG OLED65C14LB – was £2,499, now £1,699 LG OLED65C14LB – was £2,499, now £1,699 £1699.00 extraordinary detail and crisp colours 5/5 If you're after a big screen OLED, you'll likely already be aware they're particularly pricy - making the price cut on this impressive number all the more welcome. This 65-inch OLED is huge - that is, tall and wide, but pleasingly, it's wafer-thin, so you're not taking up a large footprint in your living room. It's an ideal choice for film lovers, games, and TV addicts alike. We love this OLED for the richness of it's colours, and impressive sound output (no sound bar required). It's one of LG's most high-spec TVs, and you're unlikely to see it reduced beyond this price. An absolute bargain.

Sage the bakery boss stand mixer with 4.7l bowl (was £419, now £369) Sage the bakery boss stand mixer with 4.7l bowl £369.00 a gold-standard baking mixer 5/5 If you've been watching Bake Off these past few months you may well covet a stand mixer, the ideal tool for baking up a storm. However, the quality ones do not come cheap. What a delight, then, that this stand-out Sage stand mixer - the bakery boss - is now £50. With a 4.7l bowl, 1200W output, and every attachment a keen baker could need - beater, dough hook, spatula, splash guide, wire whisk, and scraper beater - you'll be set up to whip, mix, knead and beat. It's a delightfully easy to use tool - very intuitive - and will last for years. A real steal.

Dyson V11 Absolute (was £599, now £449) Dyson V11 Absolute £449.00 seriously impressive performance 5/5 Key specs: Weight: 3.05kgs; Bin capacity: 0.76 litres; Running time: About 60 mins. Per our review : This is one of the very best cordless vacs on the market right now – and also one of the most expensive. In our test, the V11 Absolute absolutely nailed all disciplines and collected a commendable amount of detritus in the process. Its low profile motorised brush head is a boon for cleaning under low furnishings. Being of Dyson origin, there's a raft of clever tech systems under the skin of this beast, including a system monitor that sends real time battery usage info to the rear-mounted LED. Auto's the best mode since it automatically switches from low suction to high as soon as the sensors detect the resistance of carpet. You can safely expect around 40 minutes of use in Auto mode, 60 minutes in Eco but just 15 minutes on Boost. Like most Dyson vacs, the V11 Absolute has a fabulous bin emptying system that is remarkably dust free and very easy to use. The filter system, too, is top notch and designed to capture '99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns'. As with all stick-style vacs, the V11 Absolute can't stand up on its own, so storing it is a bit of a faff unless you use the supplied wall mount-cum-charging cradle.

De'Longhi Dinamica ECAM350.50.B Bean to Cup Coffee Machine with One Touch (was £929, now £429) De'Longhi Dinamica ECAM350.50.B Bean to Cup Coffee Machine with One Touch £429.00 a smooth brew 4.5/5 If the size of the discount is your favourite thing about shopping in sales, you can't say fairer that this - this superlative coffee machine is more than half price. It's a gorgeous machine if you're serious about your coffee, offering an intuitive range of functions, excellent espresso and frothed milk, and easy cleaning. It's quiet to use and at this price - £500 off - it's brilliant value for what it offers. It makes two, equally good cups of coffee at once - meaning you and your partner can be served at the same time. We found it easy to adjust the size of the grind and the espresso strength, as well as steaming milk - it's a fool-proof machine.

Samsung RS8000 RS68A8820SL American Fridge Freezer (was £1499, now £999) Samsung RS8000 RS68A8820SL American Fridge Freezer £999.00 a sizeable, high-power fridge freezer 4.5/5 After a sizeable American fridge-freezer? Look no further. Some 634 litre in capacity, you can stock it with - according to their estimates - 35 supermarket bags of groceries. That's a fair amount of food. With Total No Frost technology, you won't end up with a frosted over fridge (the cool air is circulated through vents to prevent frosting). It's an energy-efficient fridge, boasting an impressive Digital Inverter Compressor (which also makes it - delightfully - a quiet fridge). Ideal for keeping your energy bill down. Love instant ice and filtered water? the plumbed-in water and ice dispenser will see you right. A fabulous fridge.

Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology (was £379, now £199) Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Flexology (was £379, now £199) £199.00 housel holds with a pet 4.5/5 Key specs: Weight: 4.1kgs; Bin capacity: 0.7 litres; Running time: About 40 mins. Per our review : Shark is making a name for itself with a series of top performing vacs at very reasonable prices; indeed, this particular cordless model is one of the most innovative on the market. This vac performed very well across the board, collecting pretty much everything we threw in its path. At 0.7 litres, the Shark's dust collector is of average size and easy to empty, too. On the running time front, this writer got about 40 minutes of vacuuming out of a full charge. In the pantheon of cordless stick vacs, the Shark IZ201UK is a commendable candidate that's equipped with some very clever design flourishes that set it apart from the competition.

Asus VivoBook X415EA 14" Includes Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription with 1TB Cloud Storage Laptop Asus VivoBook £299.00 a cheap reliable laptop 4/5 For a budget laptop, this is a very smart buy, offering a crisp, bright display, excellent design and impressively powerful intel processing. The screen is bright, with beautiful colours. If you're using it to watch telly the HD is impressive. Sound is clear and bright, with no distortion. For a very cheap laptop, this is an impressive piece of kit.