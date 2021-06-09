Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching: on June 21 and 22, people who have Amazon Prime will have access to deals on the e-marketplace.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best deals to expect on tech

Prime Day deals are coded in blue so you’ll be able to quickly spot these deals, and there will also be lightning deals for extra savings during the day.

You’ll be able to grab a bargain on everything from technology, clothing and every day essentials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t forget to log in early to see the best deals as stock may be limited and some products may sell out quickly, but also remember to keep checking throughout the day as new deals will be added.

You can also save £10 on Prime Day when you spend £10 with small businesses, so you’ll feel good about supporting independent businesses but you’ll also have more money in the bank.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals?

The Amazon Prime discounts are only available to those with Amazon Prime memberships, so if you want to take advantage of the deals that will be on offer, you’ll need to become a Prime member.

You can enjoy 30 days free of Amazon Prime - after that point, you can either cancel your subscription, or sign up for:

Prime Video: offers access to all that Amazon Prime Video, but not any of the other perks of Amazon Prime, and costs £5.99 per month

Amazon Prime: gives you full access to everything that Amazon Prime has to offer, including Prime Video, premium delivery, photo storage and music streaming. Costs £7.99 per month

Prime annual: has all the perks of Amazon Prime, but charges you annually instead of monthly. Touted by Amazon as the “best value” deal, it costs £79 per year

Prime Student: students can enjoy a six month trial of Amazon Prime for free, and thereafter is half price, at £3.99 per month

We won’t know for sure what deals will be available on Amazon Prime Day until the day itself, but there are early technology deals which are available now.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Apple Magic Keyboard (Wireless, Rechargeable) - British English

£59 (was £99)

This is the latest model of the keyboard, which at £40 is the lowest price it’s ever been, so you’re getting that new and improved typing feel, with a seamless Mac connection and Apple suggests you’ll get a month of battery life per charge as well.

2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold (8th Generation)

£309.97 (was £329)

iPad deals on the 8th generation are particularly rare in the UK, but right now you can save £20 on the Gold model at Amazon. This is the cheapest price that we have seen for an iPad of this size (bar the 97p!). This is only for the gold model, the other colours are still closer to the £329 recommended retail price.

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS, Swim Tracking & Up To 7 Day Battery, Black

£99 (was £129.99)

This is a lovely little slimline fitness tracker, with a seven day battery life, plenty of activity and swim monitoring features, and sleep tracking too. So, it’s perfect for lots of people who do a variety of exercises.

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto EDG225.W Genio S Pod Coffee Machine, compact design, adjustable drink size, 0,8L removable water tank

£59.99 ( was £79.99)

The £20 discount on this Dolce Gusto pod coffee machine brings the final price to one of the lowest that we’ve ever seen on Amazon. It’s a perfect choice if you’re after a compact coffee maker that also boasts a wide range of pod options and adjustable brew sizes - as well as cold brew too.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Gold

£898.84 (was £999)

This is Apple’s thinnest, lightest notebook with CPU speeds of up to 3.5 times faster. It also gives the longest battery life ever seen in a Macbook Air in a silent and fanless design. There are also discounts available on the silver and space grey models of this product.

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Microphone and RGB, PC and Console Compatible, in Black

£89.99 (was £129.99)

The JBL Quantum range delivers a sound experience that transforms your gaming experience. It comes with the JBL Quantum Engine software for immersive surround sound, enabling PC gamers to adjust EQ, sound effects, mic modes, and RGB effect. You can save £40 on the JBL Quantum headset and save 40 per cent on an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription at the same time.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)

£123.98 (was £159)