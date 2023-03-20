Taylor Swift kicked off her record-breaking The Eras Tour in Glendale - but UK fans are still waiting on dates…

Swifties across the world rejoiced over the weekend as Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour and made her return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic. In the time since her last tour, the singer has added four albums to her roster including her history-making ‘Midnights’ album.

The opening night of the show saw the singer break yet another record which was the most attended female concert in US history with an audience of 70,000, not to mention the Mayor of Arizona renaming the stadium ‘Swift City’ for the night. The record was previously held by Madonna from her Anaheim Stadium show in 1987 to an audience of 63,000.

As fans in the US get excited for their upcoming shows, UK and international fans are impatiently awaiting the announcement of dates for them. During the pre-order period for Midnights back in October, UK swifties were excited to see Taylor confirm she would be returning to the UK for the first time in five years.

The website read: “Pre-order* the new Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ from the official UK store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates. If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again.

“Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch.” The post confirmed that orders must be placed before 5am on Friday October 21, 2022 to be eligible for pre-sale code access.

The news caused her website to crash completely as fans flocked to the website to pre-order her tenth album in hopes of getting exclusive access to tickets for upcoming shows. However, since then there has been no sign of tickets going on sale following the controversial roll out of tickets for Ticketmaster.

However, it seems that fans won’t have to wait too long to see their favourite artist live with speculation suggesting that Taylor could be coming to the UK and Europe as soon as this year. New images made the rounds on Twitter which showed a screenshot stating that Taylor Swift will play Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday August, 18, 2023.

Included in the screenshot was what looked like an FAQ page which said “The US tour is due to come to a close at the beginning of August 2023, so we hope to see her in stadiums and festivals from mid-late August.”

Swift has confirmed she will be playing a different ‘special song’ for every show on ‘The Eras Tour’. Credit: Getty Images

This adds to rumours the singer was supposed to play Glastonbury but dropped out due to conflicting schedule dates. However, some fans have dismissed this due to conflicts between football fixtures at stadiums and dates for the tour.

Places Taylor Swift could play