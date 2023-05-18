The 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is set to kick off next week, with daily coverage of the event available via BBC. As usual, gardening lovers across the country will be able to watch the latest from the prestigious event on screen.
Held in the capital at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, the annual flower event has become known for its visionary gardens and for showcasing the latest horticulture designs. The event has called the Royal Hospital Chelsea home for more than 100 years.
While the event is set to welcome guests in person, TV audiences will also be able to experience the atmosphere through daily coverage. The BBC is set to broadcast the latest happenings from across the five-day event.
The coverage will showcase the event from start to finish. This will include a countdown to the launch of the 2023 edition of the annual festivities as well as offering an exclusive look at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show following its final day.
We break down how TV audiences can watch the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the comfort of their own home.
When is the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show?
The 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which is held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, will kick off early next week on Tuesday (May 23), wrapping up the following Saturday (May 27).
How to watch the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on TV
While this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show festivities start next week, coverage of the event will start a few days earlier on our screens. A special countdown episode will air on Sunday (May 21).
TV audiences will be able to catch up with the latest happenings of the event via BBC. Across BBC One and BBC Two, there will be a total of 13 shows across the week before a final episode which offers a first look at the show to the public.
Those who miss the RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage as it airs will also be able to catch up on all episodes via BBC iPlayer.
RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023 BBC TV schedule
Here's a list of the scheduled RHS Chelsea Flower Show content across BBC One and BBC Two:
- May 21 - BBC One at 6pm - Countdown episode to the start of this year's event
- May 22 - BBC One at 3.45pm - Opening day coverage
- May 22 - BBC Two at 7.30pm - Review of the day and a look at some of the featured gardens
- May 23 - BBC One at 3.45pm - Medal Day coverage
- May 23 - BBC Two at 8pm - Medal winners revealed
- May 24 - BBC One at 3.45pm - Gardening tips from across the event
- May 24 - BBC One at 7pm - The launch of the BBC RHS People's Choice Award
- May 24 - BBC Two at 8pm - A look at some of the smaller featured gardens
- May 25 - BBC One at 3.45pm - Talking all things gardening with YouTube and Strictly star Joe Sugg
- May 25 - BBC Two at 8pm - Celebrating the plants featured across the featured gardens
- May 26 - BBC One at 3.45pm - Morning Live host Gethin Jones opens up about his love of Gardening.
- May 26 - BBC One at 7.30pm - BBC RHS People's Choice Award winner is revealed
- May 26 - BBC Two at 8pm - Presenters celebrate the BBC RHS People's Choice Award winner
- May 27 - BBC Two at 8.10pm - Round up of the event on the final day
- May 29 - BBC One at 8pm - Exclusive look at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show