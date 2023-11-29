Dogs Trust provide steps for owners to follow, which will ensure the safety of our pets.

Dog experts have issued advice on how to keep your dogs warm and safe during the winter weather.

Given the wintry cold snap the UK is about to face, with temperatures dropping, possible snowfall and freezing weather, Dogs Trust is urging dog owners to follow simple steps that will keep their furry friend safe.

The steps are as follows:

Stay warm

Although dogs still need their exercise, it is important to wrap them up during the colder months. Dogs Trust have advised owners to buy their dogs a sensible winter coat, however, as it may be a new experience for your pet, the coat may need to be introduced in a gradual and positive way. The trust has also recommended that owners should let the dog’s fur grow longer to give them added protection.

Keep your on the lead

During walks it is recommended by Dogs Trust to keep your dog on its lead in order to protect and prevent them from falling and hurting themselves in snow. It is also recommended that the dog is wearing a collar and their microchip details are up to date.

Wipe after walking

To ensure your dog's skin is not irritated by dampness and grit from the road, it is recommended to wipe your dog’s legs, feet and stomach after a walk during the winter.

Don’t let your dog walk on frozen ponds

Dogs should not be allowed to walk on frozen ponds as the ice may not be thick enough to take their weight, therefore pulling them under. If your dog does fall through ice, Dog Trust have issued a warning to not go after them but to encourage them to swim back to you and to call emergency services.

Avoid antifreeze

Antifreeze is highly poisonous to dogs, so antifreeze and other chemicals should be kept well out of reach, as well as mopping up any skills. Dogs Trust have recommended seeking veterinary advice if you think your dog has ingested antifreeze or other chemicals.

Increase visibility

It is important for not only your dog's safety, but your own safety as well to remain visible during the darker period. Dogs Trust are asking owners to consider wearing a hi-vis jacket, and to provide dog’s with a reflective collar, lead, coat or flashing collar.

Check your lead

It is recommended to check the dog’s leads, collars and harness to ensure they are all fully functioning and won’t be damaged by winter weather. Dogs Trust are also recommending lead clips and carabiners to be attached indoors.

Consider indoor games

While it is great to get your dog out and about, during the winter months it may be better to give your dog some exercise from home. Dogs Trust have recommended active games such as hide and seek and ‘find it’, which are mentally stimulating for dogs. Long lasting chews and toys can also provide entertainment for them.

Manager of Dogs Trust Leeds, Emma Wakefield, explained why the above steps are important to follow during the cold months as she said: “Winter walks can be a lot of fun for both people and dogs alike, and many dogs love to run and play in the snow. But this cold weather brings with it some extra hazards for dogs and their owners."

She continued: “The good news is that there are lots of simple things you can do to help your pooch stay safe and warm during cold weather, including keeping your dog on a lead as conditions worsen, wiping their paws after a walk, and taking steps to improve both your own and your dog’s visibility.”