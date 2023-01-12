Over three million people ran out of credit on their smart metres last year

Citizens Advice has called for a ban on energy companies being able to force customers onto prepaid metres if they are struggling with energy bills. This comes as the charity estimates that around 600,000 people were moved onto a pay-as-you-go method of paying bills last year.

The charity also revealed that 3.2 million people in the UK ran out of credit on prepaid metres last year. This equates to a staggering statistics of one every 10 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prepaid metres work by topping up a card with money for credit. This can be done at locations such as shops and post offices. This is far more expensive than paying via direct debit, but is often the only option for customers struggling to pay back the energy company.

Some customers have the metres installed for them. Others have already existing smart metres automatically switched to prepaid mode.

Chief executive of Citizens Advice Dame Clare Moriarty said "The staggering rise in the cost of living means many simply cannot afford to heat and power their homes to safe levels.

"New protections are needed to stop people being fully cut off from gas and electricity. Until then, there must be a total ban on energy companies forcing those already at breaking point onto prepayment metres."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Clare Moriarty added: "All too often the people finding it hardest to pay their bills are being forced onto a prepayment metre they can’t afford to top up. This puts them at real risk of being left in cold, damp and dark homes. The staggering rise in the cost of living means many simply cannot afford to heat and power their homes to safe levels.

"New protections are needed to stop people being fully cut off from gas and electricity. Until then, there must be a total ban on energy companies forcing those already at breaking point onto prepayment metres. If Ofgem doesn’t act, the Government must intervene."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart metres have become a familiar sight in many homes

"The staggering rise in the cost of living means many simply cannot afford to heat and power their homes to safe levels.