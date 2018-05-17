Rumour Mill: Five big names linked with Rangers | Charly Musonda says goodbye | Celtic star eyes new deal

Rangers have been linked with a host of big names, Charly Musonda says goodbye to Celtic, and Dedryck Boyata wants a new deal at Parkhead.

Musonda says goodbye

Charly Musonda appears to have confirmed his exit from Celtic Park after posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. The playmaker thanked Brendan Rodgers for the opportunity, said he would remain a Celtic fan for life, and looked forward to continuing his “quest”. (Various)

Five big names linked with Rangers

Reports from various sources have Rangers looking to sign a host of big names in the summer window. The Scottish Sun are reporting that Jermain Defoe, Lucas Leiva and Martin Skrtel are on Steven Gerrard’s wishlist. Defoe also appears in a report by the Daily Record, who say the new Rangers boss is also trying to recruit Dominic Solanke. Meanwhile, freelance journalist Peter Harding says the Ibrox side are looking into the possibility of signing Fernando Torres. (Various)

Fernando Torres celebrates winning the Europa League with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

Boyata eyes new deal

Dedryck Boyata is hoping to sign a new deal with Celtic after opening talks with the Parkhead club. The Belgian has just one-year left on his current deal but he insists he’s not in a rush to go anywhere else. (Various)

McGregor: Moving to Rangers was no-brainer

New Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor described returning to Ibrox as a “no brainer” after ending speculation about his future by signing a two-year deal. McGregor, who has been linked with Hearts, has left Hull City after collecting their player of the season award. (The Scotsman)

Rangers look to sign loan stars

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has revealed that discussions have begun with Nottingham Forest to sign Jason Cummings permanently and also with Brighton and Hove Albion over Jamie Murphy’s full-time switch. (The Scotsman)

Hibs confident over Kamberi

Hibs are optimistic Florian Kamberi will be back at Easter Road next season despite claims he’s set to return to Grasshoppers Zurich. The Edinburgh outfit agreed a transfer fee with the Swiss club and it is an accord which can’t be broken. (Evening News)

Motherwell pair sign new deals

Motherwell have agreed new contracts with midfielders Liam Grimshaw and Andy Rose. Ahead of the Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic the pair signed up for another year with the Fir Park side. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen chase Peterborough duo

Aberdeen are looking to sign Peterborough pair Jack Baldwin and Chris Forrester, according to the League One club’s director of football Barry Fry. Baldwin is a defender while Forrester plays in midfield. (Peterborough Today)

