Poll: Who should replace Alex McLeish as Scotland manager?

The Scottish FA finally acted and sacked Alex McLeish as Scotland manager.

The former Hibs and Rangers boss came under severe pressure in the aftermath of the 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan last month in the opening match of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. It was followed a few days later by a bleak 2-0 win over San Marino.

He lost seven of 12 matches across his 14 months in charge and leaves Scotland 40th in the world rankings.

With the SFA facing justified criticism over McLeish’s appointment and the time taken to make the decision, attention is turning towards the man (or woman) who can step into the position.

Who should it be?

