The ‘beast from the east’ may have swept in - but this family of deer are taking it all in their stride.

The deer were spotted roaming through Dunkeld town centre by resident Alan e Taylor on Tuesday night.

They made quite an impact in the otherwise deserted, wintry street and were last seen dashing off past the Co-op.

The small Perthshire town has been hit hard by the storm with Royal School of Dunkeld closed today.