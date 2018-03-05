Two arrested over Clackmannanshire death

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in Clackmannanshire.

Police were alerted to a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at around 7.35pm on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man was found to have sustained a number of injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said two men, aged 35 and 44, have been arrested following the death.

A force spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing into this incident and anyone with information that can assist detectives with their investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”

Meanwhile, police investigating a death in Perth and Kinross have made an arrest.

Officers were called to an address at Hazel Court, Alyth, at around 10pm on Saturday and found the body of 26-year-old John Donnachy.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, police confirmed on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Patrick said: “Officers will be continuing enquiries in Alyth over the coming days, which will include undertaking searches of the local area, along with house to house and a review of CCTV. I would again like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out this work.”