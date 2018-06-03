Police investigating Perth assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Perth.

Officers are currently investigating a serious assault that occurred in South Street area of th city around 1am on Sunday 3rd June.

The 35 year old male victim sustained injuries to his head and body and is currently being treated in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

It is believed that three suspects were involved in the incident and anybody who witnessed the assault, or has any information in relation to it are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.