Man arrested over suspicious fatal fire in Perth

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fatal fire.

Emergency services were called to the property in St Catherine’s Square in Perth at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Two appliances attended the incident, with a spokesman for the force describing the blaze as “substantial”.

People were evacuated from the building and one man was treated by paramedics at the scene but died.

No-one else was injured.

Police Scotland has now announced a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

