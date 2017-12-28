Lorry driver taken to hospital after Perth railway bridge crash

Have your say

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a railway bridge in Perth.

The HGV hit the four metre-high crossing at Kings Place at around 5am this morning.

Trains continued to use the bridge but police had to close the road to allow the lorry to be recovered.

The male driver was taken to hospital with minor neck injuries.

Police Scotland said the road reopened at around 10.30am and that assessment works were to be carried out on the bridge.

