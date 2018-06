Have your say

A kayaker has been airlifted to safety and taken to hospital after he was rescued from rapids in Perthshire.

The man was sitting on rocks when he slipped into the water near the Clunie Dam at Loch Tummel at around 2.25pm on Sunday afternoon.

He was with a kayaking club who raised the alarm and emergency services went to the scene.

The man, who is though to be aged 50, was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the rescue in Perthshire, police said.

His condition is not known.