Man accused of murdering and dismembering missing Paisley dad

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose headless body was found dumped in a suitcase.

David Collins, 46, is accused of killing Kevin Bishop, 32, by unknown means before chopping up his body and dumping it in a bin.

Collins is said to have tried to clean his flat, where prosecutors claim he murdered Mr Bishop. Mr Bishop was reported missing on 4 August.

Collins, of Gallowhill in Paisley, faces a second charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by dismembering Mr Bishop’s body, dumping the body parts in a bin and other unknown locations, disposing of the tools he used and then cleaning his flat in an attempt to avoid detection.

The attempt to defeat the ends of justice charge states Collins “did dismember the remains of the said Kevin Bishop using a sharp bladed implement” between 27 July and 12 August.