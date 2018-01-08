Cat ‘traumatised’ after being dumped in a bin

A charity has launched an appeal for information after a cat was found dumped and abandoned in a bin.

The Scottish SPCA wants help with its investigation after an older female cat was discovered in a communal rubbish bin at Union Court in Paisley on Sunday.

The charity was alerted by a resident who found the cat in a box in the bin, along with treats, but underneath rubbish.

Jennifer Connolly, Scottish SPCA inspector said: “It appears that someone has very cruelly placed this cat in a bin.

“The dark tortoiseshell female was understandably a bit traumatised from being left in the bin, but otherwise she is doing okay.

“She has very distinctive deformed front paws which bend over to the side. We’re hoping that this will help trigger someone’s memory.”

She added: This was a particularly cruel act which would have resulted in the feline’s death had she not been found.

“This is not only a cruel incident but a crime and we’re appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information can contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.

