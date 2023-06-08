SNP hunt for new £95,000-a-year chief executive after Peter Murrell's resignation

A job advert said the party is looking for someone with an ‘in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics’

The SNP is hunting for a new chief executive on a salary of £95,000 following the resignation of Peter Murrell.

A job advert said the party is looking for a candidate with “a strong commitment” to independence and the “in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics necessary to ensure continued electoral success”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, resigned in March during the SNP’s leadership contest amid a row over membership numbers.

Peter Murrell

He was arrested in early April as part of an ongoing police investigation into the party’s funding and finances, before being released without charge. It came as the couple’s home on the outskirts of Glasgow was raided by police officers.

Colin Beattie, the SNP’s former treasurer, was later also arrested and released without charge.

A job advert posted by the SNP reads: “One of the most successful political parties in Western Europe, the SNP is seeking to recruit a dynamic new chief executive to ensure the SNP continues its electoral success, to manage the operational arm of the party, and deliver the next phase of our development and success.

“The SNP is a membership organisation and the chief executive will be responsible to the national executive drawn from that membership. This role provides a unique opportunity to lead the effective and efficient operation and management of all SNP headquarters functions.

“With responsibility for driving change in governance and transparency, the chief executive will have extensive knowledge of operational functions, a proven ability to work with a broad range of stakeholders, and a clear commitment to fair work practices and equality. Campaigning experience and expertise are essential, as is a focus on the needs of our members.