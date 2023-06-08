Alton Towers has relaunched its summer sale with a bargain family ticket for just a fraction of the usual cost. Throughout the summer months, families of thrill-seekers will be able to enter the park at a majorly discounted price.

The sale includes a a parent and toddler pass for just £29, to give one adult and one child under the age of five entry into the park for an entire day - which works out at just £14.50 per person. The offer is exclusively available online.

Visitors will also be able to purchase an additional ticket for a toddler for just an extra £5 if they have more than one child. Alton Towers entry usually costs £36 per person, if booked in advance online, but can be even higher on the day.

This means if you plan ahead two guests will be able to save a minimum of £43 on their visit. But while the offer isn't valid during the weekend and at peak times, themepark-goers will still be able to make the most of the cheap ticket midweek.

Meanwhile, from June 4 to July 20 Alton Towers is offering guests who opt to stay in their hotel resort another day at the park for free.

The website states: “Take your pick from our extraordinary Resort accommodation and enjoy a fantastic overnight stay, a delicious breakfast, free 9-hole round of Extraordinary Golf and 2 day Theme Park tickets.

“As well as the mind-bending rooms and lip-smacking food at our Resort hotels, you'll love our thrilliant family entertainment! Secure your booking now for stays between 4th June and 20th July! Hurry, this offer ends midnight 14th June 2023!”

Families can book now for the Halloween Spooktacular events at Alton Towers, with a brand new Trick O'Treat Town. Photo by: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.