All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
undefined

TikTok video shows vet listing common household items which are toxic to dogs - full list

A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
 Comment

A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

The TikTok video, which was uploaded by The Upper Canada Animal Hospital, has gone viral, with over 75.5 million views in less than a month. In the video, members of the team are each asked the same question: “What is the one thing that is toxic to dogs?”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The answers included many common household items that have left owners shocked. The video caption urged viewers: "Be sure to do research before giving your dog new foods and contact your veterinarian if they get into something they shouldn’t have.”

Below is the list of common household items that are toxic to dogs.

Common household items that are toxic to dogs 

  • Grapes 
  • Avocados
  • Garlic 
  • Onions 
  • Ibuprofen

Pet owners commented on the video, sharing their surprise at some of the items listed.

One person wrote: "Grapes?? I give my dog grapes all the time". Another said: "I was unaware of the garlic and onions. "

Another, more well-known item featured in the video was chocolate, with the main ingredient cocoa containing the life-threatening compound theobromine.

Dog walkers could be fined for having their dogs off the lead in areas it's not permitted in FenlandDog walkers could be fined for having their dogs off the lead in areas it's not permitted in Fenland
Dog walkers could be fined for having their dogs off the lead in areas it's not permitted in Fenland

What to do if your dog eats something toxic

If your dog eats something toxic, it’s best to contact your vet immediately. Treatment depends entirely on what your dog has eaten, and may include:

  • An injection to make them sick (given by your vet - never try to make your dog vomit unless your vet specifically tells you to)
  • Activated charcoal in a meal (helps absorb any remaining toxins and gas)
  • An overnight stay on a fluid drip
  • Blood tests
  • Any medicines that may help reduce the effects of the substance they’ve eaten
  • X-rays
  • An ultrasound scan of their tummy
  • An emergency operation
Related topics:DogsTikTok
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.