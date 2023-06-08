All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
undefined

FMQs: Recap as Humza Yousaf faces the Scottish Parliament for First Minister's Questions

Follow first minister’s questions live with The Scotman’s politics team in Holyrood
By Rachel Amery
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST
 Comment

Make sure you don’t miss a thing by following along here for expert analysis of another First Minister’s Questions with The Scotsman politics team, live from the Scottish Parliament.

Humza Yousaf faces first minister's questionsHumza Yousaf faces first minister's questions
Humza Yousaf faces first minister's questions

FMQs: Follow along live

Show new updates
Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 11:40 BST

Hello and welcome to The Scotsman’s live FMQs blog! I’m Rachel Amery and I’m in Holyrood to keep an eye on first minister’s questions and bring you all the latest news. Follow along with our live blog.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 11:41 BST

It’s been a pretty busy week in Scottish politics - not least because of delays to the deposit return scheme. Yesterday Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater announced the Scottish scheme is now being delayed until October 2025 after a row with the UK Government on including glass. Catch up on what happened yesterday before we get underway.

Deposit return scheme: Scottish proposals shelved until 2025 by Lorna Slater

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater updates the Scottish Parliament

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 11:55 BST

Other things to note from this week before FMQs start:

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:00 BST

The front bench team, including Humza Yousaf, are now in place and ready to go.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:02 BST

Douglas Ross kicks off by citing the cancellation of the South Uist ferry service for almost the whole month of June. Catch up on what has happened this week:

Unhandled: html

'Are we still paying for 1745?' South Uist fury over CalMac ferry chaos

Thousands turned out to protest the latest ferry cancellation announcement on the Hebridean island on the weekend.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:04 BST

A huge protest turned out to protest the cancellation of the crossing from Mallaig to Lochboisdale. Douglas Ross has asked if businesses will be paid compensation by the Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf says he will keep an open mind and added: “We will look at what we can do to support businesses but the reason why we haven’t brought forward compensation is because the money deducted from CalMac penalties and fines is reinvested back into the resilience of the network.”

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:07 BST

Douglas Ross says some are now considering leaving the islands altogether because of how much the ferry cancellations are affecting them, which will be a blow to those within the government who want to tackle depopulation in the Highlands and Islands. Mr Ross added some on South Uist are also now struggling to get their medication because of these ferry cancellations.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:09 BST

Mr Ross asks the First Minister if he understands how many jobs his failures are costing. He said: “This is destroying the way of life across many coastal and island communities.

“I spoke to a shop owner on North Uist who says ‘I am at my wits end because of the ageing ferry fleet, it is having a horrific impact on my business. I should be increasing staff hours but I am cutting them - it is utterly appalling.”

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:11 BST

Douglas Ross getting a big round of applause from his fellow Scottish Conservatives for his debating. He said: “I’m getting annoyed there are so many cases of so many businesses and individuals affected by this on our island communities and the blame lies squarely at the door of the SNP.”

He’s now repeated his calls for islanders on South Uist to be compensated.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023, 12:12 BST

Lots of grumbling coming from the Scottish Conservatives as the First Minister says asking to give compensation is a “fair question”.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish ParliamentFMQsHumza YousafQuestionsFirst MinisterHolyroodScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.