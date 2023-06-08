Close to striker

Rangers could be about to land their first striker of the season as they close in on Cyriel Dessers. According to reports in Italy, negotiations are “well advanced” over the transfer of the Nigerian international. The 28-year-old is currently with Italian side Cremonese but will depart after just one season following the club’s relegation from Serie A. Dessers, who struck seven goals for the side, was signed after a blistering campaign on loan at Feyenoord the previous season, hitting 20 goals in 41 games. Cremonese spent €6.5million on the Belgian-born forward and could recoup the majority of it with a deal for €4.2million, plus a potential add-on of around €1million.

MLS link

A name linked with a summer switch to Rangers is 19-year-old Brian Gutiérrez. The Chicago Fire star has 71 MLS appearances under his belt already, prompting interest from Europe. Rangers have been mentioned, as have Manchester United. He's been described as "good with the ball, his work rate, key passes, ability to beat players, technical ability – he's got everything in my mind”. Those were the words of Fire’s head coach Frank Klopas.

McBurnie deal

Scotland international Oli McBurnie has often been linked with a possible move to Rangers due to his support for the club. He was set to be out of contract at the end of the season but after helping Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League he has signed a new deal, along with former Ibrox star Wes Foderingham. McBurnie hit 13 goals in the league. Another former Ger, John Fleck, is still in negotiations over a new deal.