Next Celtic manager: Odds-on favourite, 'Massive' hint at Postecoglou replacement, ex-Spain star linked

The Australian moved to the Premier League after two seasons at Celtic Park. In that time he led the club to five trophies, including back-to-back Premiership titles and a world-record breaking eighth domestic treble.

Celtic stressed in a statement that they won't be rushed into a decision, making sure they get the right candidate for the job. A host of names have already been linked as expected, including former manager Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman is available after parting company with Leicester City in April. It has been suggested that he is not looking to return to management but he has become the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers suggesting that he could still be in the running. Rodgers had said in 2019 that he would “absolutely” consider returning to manage one day.

Two surprise names touted as possible candidates are Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Des Buckingham who is currently in charge of Mumbai City, a club under the City Football Group umbrella. Reports from Europe suggest both Francesco Farioli and Andoni Iraola are being considered. The former is a young Italian coach who worked as a goalkeeper coach under Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi before a move to Turkey to become an assistant. The 34-year-old has since held two head coach positions in the Turkish top-flight, first with Fatih Karagümrük and more recently with Alanyaspor. Meanwhile, Iraola has impressed as boss of Rayo Vallecano and has been said to be wanted by Leeds United after leaving the Spanish side after the season finished. The 40-year-old had a stellar playing career with 12 seasons in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, plus seven Spanish caps.

However, according to talkSPORT host Alan Brazil, Celtic are likely to go for Enzo Maresca as their next manager. The former Celtic youth reckons Pep Guardiola’s close relationship with the Celtic hierarchy will prove key.

"Pep, he will have a massive say as he and Dermot Desmond are very close,” he said. "It's Enzo Maresca, I've got it, on good authority. I do know that Brendan Rodgers is odds-on favourite but it is interesting, Pep's associations with Dermot. Dermot is a very clever guy.”