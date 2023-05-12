All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Dog thefts have soared in recent years, but which breeds are most at risk?Dog thefts have soared in recent years, but which breeds are most at risk?
Dog thefts have soared in recent years, but which breeds are most at risk?

Dog Thefts 2023: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to be stolen - including the loving Jack Russell 🐕

With dog ownership over lockdown reaching record levels, pup thefts are also on the up – so is your four-legged friend at risk?

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Jun 2021, 16:40 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:27 BST

The shocking number of thefts of dogs has reached an all-time high over the past two years as prices surged due to increased demand for pups.

Comparison site money.co.uk have revealed which types of dogs had been targeted by thieves most over the last five years, with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier the most likely to be taken.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Protect your dog from theft by ensuring it is microchipped, being vigilant when out and about, keeping your garden secure, being careful about who can see pictures posted on social media, and taking out adequate pet insurance (that will cover advertising costs if your pet goes missing). Here are the breeds at most risk of being stolen.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

10 breeds of adorable dog that are easy to train - no expensive obedience classes required

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Here are the 10 strongest and most powerful breeds of adorable dog

These are the noisiest breeds of dog most likely to bark and howl

The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years.

1. Chihuahua

The Chihuahua's diminutive size perhaps makes it an easy target for criminals - with 163 stolen in the last five years. Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year.

2. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

One of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, 367 Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been stolen in the last year. Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners.

3. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is a favourite with thieves too - 149 of them have been taken from their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Completing the top five of the most stolen dogs is the pug, with 97 taken in the last five years.

4. Pug

Completing the top five of the most stolen dogs is the pug, with 97 taken in the last five years. Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook